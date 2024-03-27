In photos: Tiger Woods attends son Charlie’s state golf championship ring ceremony with ex-wife Elin Nordegren

On Tuesday, March 26, Tiger Woods was seen at the Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida, attending a State Championship ring presentation ceremony for his son Charlie Woods' school golf team. Woods' ex-wife and Charlie's mother Elin Nordegren was also present at the ceremony.

Last November, the Benjamin boys team won the Class 1A title at Mission Inn Resort and Club after scoring 602, one better than First Academy. Besides Charlie Woods, the squad featured Jake Valentine, Tyler Bruneau, Brooks Colton, and Pavel Tsar.

Junior Woods had carded 78 and 76 at the event and finished 26th in the individual standings. Valentine was the best performer for the Bucs as he finished with a score of 148 after 36 holes and finished T8. This was the school's third title of the year.

Charlie Woods and his teammates receive their ring at the Benjamin School in Florida for being state champions

This was one of the rare public appearances by Tiger Woods in recent times considering he has been out of action after pulling out of the Genesis Inviational midweek. He was in a casual look, sporting a peach hoodie top with black shorts, a hat, and sunglasses.

Charlie Woods poses with his mother Elin Nordegren, while Tiger Woods looks during the ring presentation ceremony at the Benjamin School in Florida for being state champions.

The Benjamin School boys golf team was trained by coach Toby Harbeck. This was Benjamin School's fourth title in history and the first in fifteen years.

What's next for Tiger Woods on the PGA Tour?

Tiger Woods at the the Genesis Invitational 2024

The 82 times PGA Tour winner has mostly been out of action this season. He played 24 holes at the Riviera Country Club before the flu forced him to pull out. He was expected to play a the Players Championship but decided to opt out of it.

In all likelihood, Tiger Woods will return to the professional golf circuit with the Masters Tournament, which will take place from April 11 to 14 at the Augusta National. He has been one of the most successful player at the Augusta and has bagged the Green Jacket five times in his career. Last year he had made his 23rd straight cut here and equaled the record of making most back to back cuts at the Masters.

This week, the PGA Tour is in Houston, Texas for the Texas Children's Houston Open 2024 which will be played from Thursday, March 28, to Sunday, March 31 at Memorial Park Golf Course. Ten of the top 50 players in OWGR, including World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will be in action this week.