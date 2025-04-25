In pics: Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims’ ‘country cocktail’ party look

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, stole the limelight with her pictures on social media. The American model is best known among fans for actively posting about her fashion-related posts on Instagram, boasting around 324K followers on the platform.

On Thursday, April 24, Sims shared her country party look on Instagram. She posted several pictures and videos of herself having fun with her friends.

In one of the Instagram stories, Sims asked fans to rate the vibe of "country cocktail" while sharing her look for the party.

"The theme was country cocktail," she wrote in the caption.

Still from Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims's Instagram story/@jenamsims

Brooks Koepka's wife wore a light blue dress and complemented it with white boots and a white cowgirl hat. She also had a white purse to complete the look.

Jena Sims' fashion-related posts often make waves on the internet. She recently released a 30-day fashion series on Instagram. Ahead of the first major of the year, The Masters, Sims regularly posted different look suggestions for the golf event.

For the final 30th-day outfit, Sims suggested two dresses, both having the same design but different colors. One was a white dress with blue lines, paired with red and white shoes and a matching purse, while the other dress was black.

On the other hand, it was a tough time for Brooks Koepka at the 2025 Masters. He missed the cut and currently plays on the LIV Golf. But as the winner of the 2023 PGA Championship, he holds the exemption to play the Majors for five years from then.

While he had a tough time on the greens at the Masters, he was impressive on the LIV Golf in 2025. The five-time Major winner started the season on the Saudi league at the Riyadh event, where he settled in T33, but then recorded an impressive T7 finish at the Adelaide event. He settled in solo second place at the Singapore event, followed by T18 in Miami.

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims shoots for SI Swimsuit in Bermuda

On Wednesday, Jena Sims posted a slew of pictures from her photoshoot for the SI Swimsuit in Bermuda.

Sims wrote in the caption:

"Bermuda bits and bobs"

Jena Sims not only shared her pictures but also posted a glimpse of the island and some behind-the-scenes pictures of the photoshoot.

