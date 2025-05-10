In pics: John Daly crashes live music event in Nashville

Two-time major winner John Daly made a surprise appearance at a live music event in Nashville, Tennessee, and joined local musician Dylan Wolff on stage for an impromptu performance.

Daly sang “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” by Guns N' Roses alongside Wolff during the event hosted by Raised Rowdy at Duck Blind Nashville. Wolff later shared a series of pictures and a video of Daly performing, calling the moment “one for the books.” He captioned the post:

"So, about Wednesday….JOHN MF DALY crashed our @raisedrowdy party, and it couldn’t have been more of a blast!!! Thank you to everybody who made it possible, and thank you to all of the wonderful people who helped sing along and rock the roof off of @duckblindnash . I truly have the most rockin band, and I couldn’t be more grateful. This was one for the books 😆🍻"

Known for his larger-than-life personality and love for music, Daly has often made headlines for his off-course appearances, including his frequent performances of country and rock classics.

Notable instances of John Daly’s musical performances

John Daly's recent appearance in Nashville is one of several occasions where the PGA Tour veteran has taken the stage at live music events.

In January 2024, Daly performed “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” at Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock 'N Roll Steakhouse in Nashville.

A few months later, in March 2024, Daly attended the Galleri Classic Pro-Am party in Rancho Mirage, California. From the DJ booth, he once again sang “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door,” this time adding custom lyrics ahead of the chorus:

“Haven’t made a cut in weeks, my career looks so bleak.”

A video of his performance was shared by the PGA Tour on X.

Back in November 2022, Daly led a sing-along of the same track at a Florida State University tailgate, celebrating the Seminoles' win over Florida.

In October 2017, Daly joined musician Gavin DeGraw on stage at the Safeway Open concert in Napa, California. The two performed “I Won’t Back Down” as a tribute to the late Tom Petty.

Earlier in September 2015, Daly made headlines for performing shortly after a health scare. Just days after being treated for a collapsed lung, he appeared on stage at a bar in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and sang alongside Hootie & the Blowfish’s Mark Bryan.

