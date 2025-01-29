In picture: Bryson DeChambeau visits the Taj Mahal with LIV Golf co-stars

LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau is in India this week for the country's first-ever International Series event. During his visit, he toured the Taj Mahal on Tuesday, January 28, alongside other stars from the Saudi-backed circuit.
DeChambeau will begin his season at International Series India, set to take place from Thursday, January 30, to Sunday, February 2, at DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurgaon. With the LIV Golf 2025 season less than a week away, many professionals from the circuit are in action this week.
In January, International Series posted videos of LIV Golf stars visiting the Taj Mahal on Instagram stories. The video featured Bryson DeChambeau and his Crushers GC teammates Anirban Lahiri and Paul Casey. Andy Ogletree of HyFlyers GC and Frederik Kjettrup of Cleeks GC also accompanied them.
Here are the images of the LIV Golf stars' Taj Mahal visit:
The field for the Internationals Series India explored feat. Bryson DeChambeau
Here's the field for the Internationals Series India 2025:
- Harold Varner III
- Sebastian Munoz
- Luis Masaveu
- Cameron Tringale
- Santiago De la Fuente
- Manu Gandas
- Abhinav Lohan
- Honey Baisoya
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Joaquin Niemann
- John Catlin
- Richard T. Lee
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Suteepat Prateeptienchai
- Frederik Kjettrup
- Paul Casey
- Anirban Lahiri
- Taichi Kho
- Ollie Schniederjans
- Jack Buchanan
- Maximilian Rottluff
- Soomin Lee
- David Horsey
- Andy Ogletree
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Kalle Samooja
- Scott Vincent
- Kieran Vincent
- Wooyoung Cho
- Daihan Lee
- Doyeob Mun
- Caleb Surratt
- Kartik Singh (a)
- Sihwan Kim
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Chan, Shih-chang
- Nitithorn Thippong
- Julien Sale
- M.J. Maguire
- Rattanon Wannasrichan
- Jbe Kruger
- Steve Lewton
- Hongtaek Kim
- Carlos Ortiz
- David Boriboonsub
- Gaganjeet Bhullar
- Sarit Suwannarut
- Jaco Ahlers
- Poom Saksansin
- Guntaek Koh
- Miguel Tabuena
- Wade Ormsby
- Abraham Ancer
- Bio Kim
- Sadom Kaewkanjana
- Tomoyo Ikemura
- Kevin Yuan
- Ian Snyman
- Travis Smyth
- Gunn Charoenkul
- Jeunghun Wang
- Chonlatit Chuenboonngam
- Pavit Tangkamolprasert
- Maverick Antcliff
- Stefano Mazzoli
- Chang, Wei-Lun
- Bjorn Hellgren
- Kazuki Higa
- Scott Hend
- Atiruj Winaicharoenchai
- Tatsunori Shogenji
- Poosit Supupramai
- Charlie Lindh
- Junghwan Lee
- Danthai Boonma
- Aaron Wilkin
- Justin Quiban
- Jaewoong Eom
- Yuvraj Sandhu
- Chapchai Nirat
- Jose Toledo
- Yeongsu Kim
- Jed Morgan
- Micah Shin
- Prom Meesawat
- Jeev Milkha Singh
- S.S.P. Chawrasia
- Shiv Kapur
- Chase Koepka
- Itthipat Buranatanyarat
- Takumi Murakami
- Tanapat Pichaikool
- Liu, Yung-hua
- Jack Thompson
- Dodge Kemmer
- Joel Stalter
- Varanyu Rattanaphiboonkij
- Taiki Yoshida
- Manav Shah
- Kosuke Hamamoto
- George Kneiser
- Matthew Cheung
- Roberto Lebrija
- Lawry Flynn
- Rashid Khan
- Karandeep Kochhar
- Ajeetesh Sandhu
- Rahil Gangjee