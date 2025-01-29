In picture: Bryson DeChambeau visits the Taj Mahal with LIV Golf co-stars

LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau is in India this week for the country's first-ever International Series event. During his visit, he toured the Taj Mahal on Tuesday, January 28, alongside other stars from the Saudi-backed circuit.

DeChambeau will begin his season at International Series India, set to take place from Thursday, January 30, to Sunday, February 2, at DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurgaon. With the LIV Golf 2025 season less than a week away, many professionals from the circuit are in action this week.

In January, International Series posted videos of LIV Golf stars visiting the Taj Mahal on Instagram stories. The video featured Bryson DeChambeau and his Crushers GC teammates Anirban Lahiri and Paul Casey. Andy Ogletree of HyFlyers GC and Frederik Kjettrup of Cleeks GC also accompanied them.

Here are the images of the LIV Golf stars' Taj Mahal visit:

The field for the Internationals Series India explored feat. Bryson DeChambeau

Here's the field for the Internationals Series India 2025:

Harold Varner III

Sebastian Munoz

Luis Masaveu

Cameron Tringale

Santiago De la Fuente

Manu Gandas

Abhinav Lohan

Honey Baisoya

Bryson DeChambeau

Joaquin Niemann

John Catlin

Richard T. Lee

Shubhankar Sharma

Suteepat Prateeptienchai

Frederik Kjettrup

Paul Casey

Anirban Lahiri

Taichi Kho

Ollie Schniederjans

Jack Buchanan

Maximilian Rottluff

Soomin Lee

David Horsey

Andy Ogletree

Eugenio Chacarra

Kalle Samooja

Scott Vincent

Kieran Vincent

Wooyoung Cho

Daihan Lee

Doyeob Mun

Caleb Surratt

Kartik Singh (a)

Sihwan Kim

Jazz Janewattananond

Chan, Shih-chang

Nitithorn Thippong

Julien Sale

M.J. Maguire

Rattanon Wannasrichan

Jbe Kruger

Steve Lewton

Hongtaek Kim

Carlos Ortiz

David Boriboonsub

Gaganjeet Bhullar

Sarit Suwannarut

Jaco Ahlers

Poom Saksansin

Guntaek Koh

Miguel Tabuena

Wade Ormsby

Abraham Ancer

Bio Kim

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Tomoyo Ikemura

Kevin Yuan

Ian Snyman

Travis Smyth

Gunn Charoenkul

Jeunghun Wang

Chonlatit Chuenboonngam

Pavit Tangkamolprasert

Maverick Antcliff

Stefano Mazzoli

Chang, Wei-Lun

Bjorn Hellgren

Kazuki Higa

Scott Hend

Atiruj Winaicharoenchai

Tatsunori Shogenji

Poosit Supupramai

Charlie Lindh

Junghwan Lee

Danthai Boonma

Aaron Wilkin

Justin Quiban

Jaewoong Eom

Yuvraj Sandhu

Chapchai Nirat

Jose Toledo

Yeongsu Kim

Jed Morgan

Micah Shin

Prom Meesawat

Jeev Milkha Singh

S.S.P. Chawrasia

Shiv Kapur

Chase Koepka

Itthipat Buranatanyarat

Takumi Murakami

Tanapat Pichaikool

Liu, Yung-hua

Jack Thompson

Dodge Kemmer

Joel Stalter

Varanyu Rattanaphiboonkij

Taiki Yoshida

Manav Shah

Kosuke Hamamoto

George Kneiser

Matthew Cheung

Roberto Lebrija

Lawry Flynn

Rashid Khan

Karandeep Kochhar

Ajeetesh Sandhu

Rahil Gangjee

