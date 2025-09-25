In Picture: Jon Rahm’s swing practice at the Bethpage Black ahead of Ryder Cup

Jon Rahm shared a sneak peek of his swing practice session at Bethpage Black ahead of the 2025 Ryder Cup. Rahm and the European Ryder Cup teammates went to Bethpage Black before the international tournament. He uploaded a picture of his swing shot on Instagram.

Ad

In the snap, the LIV golfer could be seen dressed in blue trousers and a yellow t-shirt, taking a shot.

Jon Rahm (via Jon Rahm's Instagram handle)

The LIV Golfer last played at the BMW PGA Championship, where he finished in T13 with a score of 13-under. In 2025, he had two top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour, T8 at the PGA Championship and T7 at the US Open. In the LIV Golf league, he had thirteen top 10 finishes this season.

Ad

Trending

Rahm will next play at the Ryder Cup, which will take place from September 26 to 28 at Bethpage Black, Farmingdale, USA. This year's Team Europe will be led by Luke Donald, who seemed delighted to be the back-to-back captain of the team.

Team Europe captain Luke Donald shares his thoughts before 2025 Ryder Cup

Luke Donald was at the 2023 Ryder Cup, leading the European side to victory at Rome. He shared how grateful he was to be able to retain the captaincy for a second time in a row. He added that he didn't take the opportunity for granted and would execute his duties seriously. He said, via ASAP Sports:

Ad

“It's been a privilege, and to obviously get an opportunity to do one home and one away is something not a lot of people have had the opportunity. I certainly don't take it for granted. As I said, some of the best moments of my career have been in Ryder Cups as a player, as a vice captain, and now as captain.

Ad

“I have a great team, a team that I'm very confident in, a team that has a lot of form, and a team that's been together quite a lot over the last few years. But very excited to be here at Bethpage Black, obviously in New York. I think it's an incredible location."

In 2025, Donald’s captain's picks for the European team were Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Sepp Straka, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Åberg, and Matt Fitzpatrick. The automatic qualifiers of the team were Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Robert MacIntyre, Rory McIlroy, and Justin Rose. Do you think this team can break the pattern and win the title on the road?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More