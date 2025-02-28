In pictures: $9,000,000 luxury townhomes for sale next to Old Course at St Andrews

A new development of luxury townhomes, located beside the famous Swilcan Bridge next to the Old Course at St Andrews, will be available for sale at $9 million. The Old Course at St Andrews has hosted one of golf's major events, the Open Championship, for a record 30 times.

Golfer's Journal brand manager Casey Bannon took to X to share the concept images of the new townhouse and wrote:

"New luxury townhomes now for sale next to the Old Course. For just $9,000,000, you too can enjoy coffee while staring at the Swilcan Bridge."

The proposed interior living space of townhouses with golf course views, the exterior, the dining and kitchen area, and their perspective from the golf course were shown in pictures. The residences will have a stone facade with large glass windows, private terraces and balconies.

From the future interiors, the Swilcan Bridge and the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews will be visible in the distance. Talking about the townhouses, Sam Torrance, who has 46 professional wins to his name, said in a promotional video, via The Times:

"Welcome to Fairways in St Andrews, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a chapter in the history of golf. From cobbled streets to sweeping shorelines, St Andrews is the perfect blend of peaceful coastline, timeless charm and heritage. This is your chance to take your seat alongside the greats of the game. This is your home of golf."

The townhouses are 2,938 sq ft across three storeys and include three bedrooms, bespoke interiors, a rooftop terrace, and private gardens. The construction will begin in May 2025 and will be completed by September 2026, ahead of the 2027 Open Championship.

A look at the history of the Old Course at St Andrews

The St Andrews Links became a common land in 1123 by King David I’s charter. The right to play to townspeople at the course was given by Archbishop Hamilton’s charter in 1552.

In 1865, Tom Morris became Keeper of the Green, who worked in course design and maintenance. The first Open Championship at Old Course was played in 1873.

Talking about the course, 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus said, via NBC Sports:

"St. Andrews is what the game really means. Almost all the great golfers have played the Old Course, and the course has always demanded strong golf. I wanted to be part of St. Andrews. I wanted to win on the Old Course."

Nicklaus won two of his three Open Championships at the Old Course in 1970 and 1978. Tiger Woods, the former World No.1 and 15-time major winner, said after winning the Open Championship at the course:

"This is as special as it gets. The home of golf. This is something you dream about. All players that want to win The Open Championship, automatically you go right to St. Andrews. This is it. This is as good as it gets."

Woods won the 2000 and 2005 Open Championships at the Old Course at St. Andrews. In 2007, the first Women's Open was played there. The course last hosted the Open Championship in 2022, which was also the event's 150th edition.

