Anthony Kim sent a pair of unreleased Jordan sneakers and a handwritten letter to a fan after they lost their father

Anthony Kim recently showed his empathetic side through a kind gesture to a fan who had suffered a family loss. Kim learned of the situation through a third person and offered his condolences.

Anthony Kim was reportedly contacted on social media by a user after their friend's father passed away. The user claimed that their friend was a golf lover and asked the current LIV Golf player if he could send a message.

Anthony Kim reportedly not only responded to the message but also sent a personal letter to the player (named Zack) and a pair of unreleased Jordans as a gift. Here is a post on X (formerly Twitter) detailing the incident:

Trending

Expand Tweet

In his letter, Anthony Kim offered words of condolences. This was part of what Kim wrote:

"I wanted you to know that you can and will get thru this. Sudden loss is beyond hurtful, unfair, unexplainable, as I have experienced that as well. Use this feeling as fuel for whatever your goals and dreams are. Honor your dad by trying to be the best version of yourself everyday."

After restarting his professional career on LIV Golf, Anthony Kim admitted to having suffered from addiction during his time away from golf. He also said he surrounded himself with bad company and was grateful to have been able to put that period behind him.

Anthony Kim's return to professional golf

Anthony Kim left professional golf in 2012 after an Achilles tendon injury. At the time, he was one of the top young players on the PGA Tour.

It wasn't until 12 years later that the golf world heard from Kim again. He returned to the public eye to join LIV Golf with a wild card. His debut came at LIV Golf Jeddah, the third event of the season.

Since then, Kim has played seven events. His best result so far has been finishing 46th in the recently concluded Nashville tournament. He also shot his best score for 54 holes (even par) at the event.

Kim has played 20 rounds of LIV Golf (he withdrew on the third day of the Adelaide tournament). Of those, he has posted five under par scores. His best round so far has been at 5 under (third day at the Hong Kong event).

Kim played on the PGA Tour between 2007 and 2012, with three victories at that level. In the same period, he played in 15 editions of the Major championships, with 11 cuts passed and three Top 10s. His best result was finishing 3rd in the Masters in 2010.