In pictures: Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims' 'lil LA recap'

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, has shared glimpses of her outing in Los Angeles in a recent post on social media. She enjoyed her time with her friends and posted several snaps of the outing on Instagram on Saturday.Sims also shared a picture with her friend in an Instagram story. The 36-year-old donned a pink outfit and posed with a drink in hand. She shared the story with a three-word caption:&quot;Lil LA recap,&quot; she wrote.Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims' 'lil LA recap/@jenamsimsMeanwhile, in her Instagram post, she posted several pictures and videos with a caption:&quot;Filling my cup (and my glass)&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSims' photodump included pictures of her enjoying various food items and hanging out with friends. She also posted a mirror selfie showing off her pink outfit, and a video of herself doing yoga with a friend. Jena Sims had a fun outing with her friends while her husband was in England to play in the DP World Tour event. The 2025 LIV Golf season came to an end last month, but following that, Koepka headed to play on the European Tour, where he struggled with his game. He had a tough time this season in the Saudi League, and it continued in his recent outings as well.He teed it up at this week's BMW PGA Championship, which is taking place at the Wentworth Golf Club, but the Smash GC captain did not make the cut. He played the first round of 75 and then carded 68 on Friday.The tournament featured a stellar field, with the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, and Ludvig Aberg all participating in the event. After three rounds, which wrapped up on Saturday, Sept. 13, Adrien Saddier took the lead in the game in a two-way tie with Alex Noren at 15-under.However, Koepka is not the only big name who missed the cut this week on the DP World Tour. Nicolai Hojgaard and Rasmus Hojgaard also struggled with their game. Additionally, Billy Horschel also missed the cut.Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims shares a glimpse in all-white outfitBrooks Koepka's wife is pretty active on social media, and she keeps updating her fans about her day-to-day life on Instagram. She has around 336K followers on the platform. Earlier this week, Sims shared a few pictures from a private plane with a caption:&quot;East to West is best.&quot;Jena Sims InstagramFor her travels, Sims put on a comfortable all-white outfit. She wore a white full-sleeve hoodie with a nylon color cartoon image on it. She paired it with matching trousers and shoes.In July, Sims traveled with her husband, Brooks Koepka, to Northern Ireland while he played at the Open Championship. However, the LIV golfer had a tough time on the greens, and he missed the cut after two rounds of 75 and 74 at the Royal Portrush.Meanwhile, on the LIV Golf, Koepka was the runner-up at the Singapore event, while some of his other decent finishes included T17 at Korea, T32 in Andalucia, and T29 in Chicago.