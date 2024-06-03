In pictures: Dustin Johnson and wife Paulina Gretzky show up in style at the Florida Panthers’ game

LIV golfer Dustin Johnson and his wife Paulina Gretzky were spotted enjoying a Florida Panthers' match on Sunday, June 2. The American golfer did not have any scheduled golf tournament last week, and thus, away from the golf course, he enjoyed an NHL match with his beautiful wife.

The couple dressed in red and yellow, matching the vibes of the Panthers. They also had an imprint of panthers on their t-shirts. Dustin Johnson donned a full-sleeved red t-shirt with a wide white stripe in the middle and the Florida Panthers logo in the center, while his wife opted for a yellow t-shirt paired with black shorts. Gretzky was also accompanied by her friends for the match.

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky enjoyed their time together, as evidenced by their social media posts. Gretzky shared a few pictures from the match on her Instagram page, where she has one million followers. She posted a couple of pictures and videos with her husband, as well as some with her friends.

Florida Panthers played against the New York Rangers on Sunday, June 2, with the Panthers winning the game 4-2.

However, Dustin Johnson is not the only one enjoying his time away from the golf course. On Sunday, his fellow LIV golfer Sergio Garcia attended Justin Timberlake's concert with his wife Angela.

The couple had a good time and even danced at the concert while enjoying the show. Interestingly, Timberlake even asked for some golf swing advice from the veteran while performing live. Garcia shared a video on his Instagram account, inviting the singer to play some golf on the course.

"See you on the course @justintimberlake," Garcia wrote.

Notably, the last LIV Golf event was held in the first week of May, and since the Saudi Circuit players have been on break.

When will Dustin Johnson play next?

Dustin Johnson will next tee off at the LIV Golf Houston event, which starts on June 7. The three-day event will have its final round on Sunday, June 9, at the Golf Course of Houston.

Dustin Johnson last played at the 2024 PGA Championship, which concluded on May 19, in which he shot four rounds of 73, 68, 71 and 66 to secure the 43rd spot on the leaderboard. Prior to that, he also played at the Masters but failed to make the cut.

On the LIV Golf, he had played in seven tournaments so far and displayed an exemplary performance, sitting at number nine in the season standings. He won the Las Vegas event earlier this year and finished fifth at the LIV Golf Mayakoba event. In the last Singapore tournament, Johnson finished in seventh place.