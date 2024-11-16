In Pictures: Golf reporter Amanda Balionis' 'perfect night' at NFL sponsor event in leopard print dress and leather boots 

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis attended the Swiss watch brand Breitling's event on the release of two new watches. She shares glimpses of her "perfect night" on her Instagram account. Since starting her media career in 2009, Amanda Balionis has covered and reported on golf working with PGA Tour and Callaway Golf before joining CBS Sports.

In the pictures shared by Amanda Balionis on November 16, she wore a leopard-print dress paired with a tailored black blazer and tall leather boots at the event. In two of the pictures, she can be seen posing with NFL sports memorabilia including Victor Cruz's iconic "Cruz 80" Giants jersey and C.J. Mosley's "Mosley 57" Jets jersey.

Amanda also had a chat with the two NFL legends, Victor Cruz and C.J. Mosley about their careers and the moments that shaped them. Posting a group picture with them where Cruz and Mosley were seen holding helmets representing their respective teams, Balionis captioned the Instagram post:

"A perfect night with my @breitling family celebrating the release of the Chronomat 42 Jets and Giants watches! Loved getting to chat with CJ Mosley and Victor Cruz about all things watches, football, and moments that shaped their careers. Love this partnership between the NFL and Breitling to bring an elevated way to cheer on your favorite team."

In one of the videos shared in the post, the 39-year-old is showcasing her Breitling watch in a close-up shot of her wrist wearing the luxurious gold watch with a green dial. Balionis has often been seen in Breitling's events in the past as she was invited to the launch of the Madison Avenue flagship boutique in 2021.

In September 2024, Breitling signed a multi-year deal with the NFL. As per the deal, the Swiss luxury watch brand will create custom watches for all 32 teams and 104 watches will be made per team.

Amanda Balionis takes a break from golf coverage after end of 2024 regular season

After the conclusion of the 2024 Tour Championship, Amanda Balionis announced on Instagram on August 14 that she'd take a break from golf reporting until the beginning of the 2025 season. Balionis said that she'd now be seen reporting NFL for CBS.

The CBS golf reporter shared pictures of her various interviews with the golfers in the 2024 PGA Tour season and wrote:

"That’s officially a wrap on the 2024 @golfoncbs season! This year had it all. From historic moments to heart shattering events and every other emotion, you can imagine in between. I love this game. I love working in sports. Competing at the highest level requires and produces constant examples of inspiration, drama, unbridled joy, resilience, growth, and teamwork," she wrote.

Balionis further wrote that it was memorable working with a remarkable team at CBS and said that their goal was achieved if they helped their viewers find a new favorite player or a "memorable moment" during the season.

