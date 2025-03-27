In pictures: Inside $13M-worth former LIV Golfer's Scottsdale mansion for sale

Former LIV Golfer Pat Perez has listed his Scottsdale, Arizona, mansion for sale at $12.75 million (via KTAR). The residential mansion spans 9,712 square feet on a 4.6-acre lot.

Perez, who has a net worth of $13 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, played on LIV Golf from 2022 to 2024. The property listed by him has four bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms.

Talking about the mansion, Perez's wife, Ashley, said (via KTAR):

"It is a beautifully painted canvas where each room unfolds a unique narrative, inviting you to explore a tapestry of artistry and experience."

The property has a six-car garage with four open parking spaces and includes a sports court, tennis court, built-in barbecue, and storage facilities. It also has an elevator, wet bar, and central vacuum system.

The interiors of the mansion have black marble flooring and a backlit staircase, while the kitchen has black granite and backlit onyx countertops. Talking about the closets, Ashley said:

"The meticulously designed closets were meant to emulate the elegance of a luxury retail store, enhanced with electric rods and backlighting. Walking into the closet feels like stepping into a Chanel boutique."

Popular golf account NUCLRGOLF has reshared the pictures by Dan Haynes of the newly listed mansion on their page on X. In the pictures, the exterior view of the mansion, the infinity pool at sunset, the sneaker vault, and the sports court with a mountain view can be seen. The pictures can be seen below:

The mansion is situated in the "private hills of Lost Canyon" and provides privacy and views of the surrounding hills, as per the listing on Compass Arizona.

A look at LIV Golfer Pat Perez's performance on LIV

LIV Golfer Pat Perez played on LIV from 2022 to 2024. Perez played for 4Aces GC, captained by Dustin Johnson during his tenure.

In the inaugural season in 2022, Perez helped his team win the Team Championship. In 2023, he finished 28th in LIV Golf's season standings. He had three top-10 finishes and seven top-25 finishes in 14 starts.

However, the LIV golfer's performance saw a slump in 2024. He failed to have a single top-10 finish and had only two top-25 finishes during the season. Perez finished 48th in the individual standings and was not retained by any team for the 2025 season.

Let's take a look at LIV Golfers' performance in the 2024 season:

LIV Golf Mayakoba : T51

: T51 LIV Golf Las Vegas : T15

: T15 LIV Golf Jeddah : T22

: T22 LIV Golf Hong Kong : T38

: T38 LIV Golf Miami : T48

: T48 LIV Golf Adelaide : T31

: T31 LIV Golf Singapore : T52

: T52 LIV Golf Houston : T42

: T42 LIV Golf Nashville : T14

: T14 LIV Golf Andalucía : T27

: T27 LIV Golf United Kingdom : 52

: 52 LIV Golf Greenbrier : T42

: T42 LIV Golf Chicago : T47

: T47 LIV Golf Dallas – Stroke Play: T26

