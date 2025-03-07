In pictures: Inside LIV Golfer Abraham Ancer’s wedding

LIV golfer Abraham Ancer had tied the knot with his girlfriend Gabriela in an intimate ceremony earlier this month. The Mexican-American golfer has finally shared the pictures of his wedding on his Instagram account on March 7.

Ad

Taking to his social media handle, the former PGA Tour player posted three pictures of his wedding with Gabriela. Along with the post, Ancer wrote in the caption:

"I got to marry my best friend. 3.1.25 ❤️"

Ad

Trending

For the big day, Abraham Ancer donned an all-black suit over a white shirt and bow tie, while his wife complemented the look in a beautiful bridal gown. She wore a white gown with a long white veil.

Ancer posted some sweet pictures sharing an inside glimpse of his wedding. In one snap, he was seen holding his wife's veil, while in another picture, they both posed for the camera. He also shared a picture of kissing his wife.

Ad

Abraham Ancer heads to play at LIV Golf Hong Kong soon after the wedding

Just a few days after the wedding, Abraham Ancer joined the stellar field of this week's LIV Golf Hong Kong, a tournament which the Mexican-American won last year. However, in 2025, Ancer had a tough start to his title defense, which started with its first round on March 7.

Ad

He started his game on the 16th, making par on the first two holes he played for the round but then struggled as the game progressed. On the par-4, 468-yard first hole, Ancer ended up making a bogey and then another bogey on the par-5 third hole. He was fortunate to add a birdie on the fourth hole. However, that was the only birdie the 34-year-old made in the first round of the LIV Golf Hong Kong event.

Ad

With a total of 1-over par, Abraham Ancer settled in T43 place at the tournament, heading into the second round, which will take place on Saturday, March 8.

Ancer is coming to the LIV Golf Hong Kong event after a stellar performance in his last outing in Australia. The Fireballs GC player was phenomenal at the LIV Golf Adelaide event, which concluded on February 16. He played the three rounds of -4, -5, and -1 to settle in the T2 position. Prior to that, he played at the LIV Golf Riyadh 2025 event, where he had a tough time on the greens and settled in the T42 place.

Meanwhile, Paul Casey took the lead at the LIV Golf Hong Kong event after playing the first round of 7-under. He had a two-stroke lead in the game over Sebastián Muñoz, Peter Uihlein, Luis Masaveu, Sergio García, Chien Po Lee, and Martin Kaymer, who all tied for second place at 5-under. The event will have its finale on Sunday, March 9.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback