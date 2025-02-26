In pictures: LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka seen with PGA Tour rivals at Tiger Woods' TGL 

LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka was seen mingling with PGA Tour rivals at a recent TGL match between the Jupiter Links Golf Club and The Bay Golf Club at the SoFi Center on Tuesday, February 25. The tech-infused golf league co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy has only PGA Tour players as members of the six TGL teams, making Koepka's appearance noteworthy.

Ad

In the pictures from the recent match, Brooks Koepka was seen engaging in friendly conversations with Shane Lowry, Max Homa, Kevin Kisner, Wyndham Clark, and Tom Kim ahead of the match. Koepka's wife Jena Sims was also present. Popular golf account NUCLR GOLF shared pictures on X and wrote:

"#LOOK: LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka was mingling with PGA TOUR stars ahead of tonight’s TGL Match in Palm Beach Gardens."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Earlier, players who joined LIV Golf had their were dropped from TGL's roster. Jon Rahm, who joined the Saudi-backed Tour was among the first players to have committed to the TGL but was dropped after he joined LIV Golf in 2024. Similarly, Tyrrell Hatton, a member of Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf Club, was dropped after he joined the Saudi-backed Tour.

The presence of Brooks Koepka at the TGL event also comes amidst the recent high-profile meeting between the PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan to solve the issues between the two golf tours.

Ad

Who won the TGL match between Jupiter Links Golf Club and The Bay Golf Club?

TGL's twelfth match between Jupiter Links Golf Club and The Bay Golf Club was held at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida on Tuesday, February 26. The Bay Golf Club secured the first point on the third hole. Jupiter evened the score on the fifth hole. On the sixth hole, Min Woo Lee chipped in for his second chip-in of the inaugural TGL season to give his team a 2-1 lead.

Ad

On the ninth hole, Jupiter attempted a Hammer after Tom Kim's strong second shot, however, The Bay's Min Woo Lee made a splendid shot to set up an eagle which was holed in by Shane Lowry to give his team a 5-1 lead. The triples format proved to be too much for Jupiter Links in the Singles format. The Bay Golf Club won its fourth consecutive TGL match by 6-3.

Here's a hole-by-hole score of the twelfth TGL match:

Ad

Triples Format (Holes 1–9):

Hole 1: JUP 0 - 0 BAY

JUP 0 - 0 BAY Hole 2: JUP 0 - 0 BAY

JUP 0 - 0 BAY Hole 3: JUP 0 - 1 BAY

JUP 0 - 1 BAY Hole 4: JUP 0 - 0 BAY

JUP 0 - 0 BAY Hole 5: JUP 1 - 0 BAY

JUP 1 - 0 BAY Hole 6: JUP 0 - 1 BAY

JUP 0 - 1 BAY Hole 7: JUP 0 - 0 BAY

JUP 0 - 0 BAY Hole 8: JUP 0 - 0 BAY

JUP 0 - 0 BAY Hole 9: JUP 0 - 3 BAY

Singles Format (Holes 10–15):

Hole 10: JUP (Tom Kim) 1 - 0 BAY (Min Woo Lee)

JUP (Tom Kim) 1 - 0 BAY (Min Woo Lee) Hole 11: JUP (Kevin Kisner) 0 - 0 BAY (Shane Lowry)

JUP (Kevin Kisner) 0 - 0 BAY (Shane Lowry) Hole 12: JUP (Max Homa) 0 - 0 BAY (Wyndham Clark)

JUP (Max Homa) 0 - 0 BAY (Wyndham Clark) Hole 13: JUP (Tom Kim) 0 - 0 BAY (Min Woo Lee)

JUP (Tom Kim) 0 - 0 BAY (Min Woo Lee) Hole 14: JUP (Kevin Kisner) 1 - 0 BAY (Shane Lowry)

JUP (Kevin Kisner) 1 - 0 BAY (Shane Lowry) Hole 15: JUP (Max Homa) 0 - 1 BAY (Wyndham Clark)

Ad

Final Score:

Jupiter Links Golf Club (JUP): 3

The Bay Golf Club (BAY): 6

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback