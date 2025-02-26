  • home icon
  • Golf
  • In pictures: LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka seen with PGA Tour rivals at Tiger Woods' TGL 

In pictures: LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka seen with PGA Tour rivals at Tiger Woods' TGL 

By Rohit Yadav
Modified Feb 26, 2025 05:29 GMT
TGL presented by SoFi: BAY v JUP - Source: Getty
LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka spotted with PGA Tour rivals at Tiger Woods' TGL (Photo by Douglas DeFelice/TGL/TGL Golf via Getty Images)

LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka was seen mingling with PGA Tour rivals at a recent TGL match between the Jupiter Links Golf Club and The Bay Golf Club at the SoFi Center on Tuesday, February 25. The tech-infused golf league co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy has only PGA Tour players as members of the six TGL teams, making Koepka's appearance noteworthy.

Ad

In the pictures from the recent match, Brooks Koepka was seen engaging in friendly conversations with Shane Lowry, Max Homa, Kevin Kisner, Wyndham Clark, and Tom Kim ahead of the match. Koepka's wife Jena Sims was also present. Popular golf account NUCLR GOLF shared pictures on X and wrote:

"#LOOK: LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka was mingling with PGA TOUR stars ahead of tonight’s TGL Match in Palm Beach Gardens."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Earlier, players who joined LIV Golf had their were dropped from TGL's roster. Jon Rahm, who joined the Saudi-backed Tour was among the first players to have committed to the TGL but was dropped after he joined LIV Golf in 2024. Similarly, Tyrrell Hatton, a member of Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf Club, was dropped after he joined the Saudi-backed Tour.

The presence of Brooks Koepka at the TGL event also comes amidst the recent high-profile meeting between the PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan to solve the issues between the two golf tours.

Ad

Who won the TGL match between Jupiter Links Golf Club and The Bay Golf Club?

TGL's twelfth match between Jupiter Links Golf Club and The Bay Golf Club was held at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida on Tuesday, February 26. The Bay Golf Club secured the first point on the third hole. Jupiter evened the score on the fifth hole. On the sixth hole, Min Woo Lee chipped in for his second chip-in of the inaugural TGL season to give his team a 2-1 lead.

Ad

On the ninth hole, Jupiter attempted a Hammer after Tom Kim's strong second shot, however, The Bay's Min Woo Lee made a splendid shot to set up an eagle which was holed in by Shane Lowry to give his team a 5-1 lead. The triples format proved to be too much for Jupiter Links in the Singles format. The Bay Golf Club won its fourth consecutive TGL match by 6-3.

Here's a hole-by-hole score of the twelfth TGL match:

Ad

Triples Format (Holes 1–9):

  • Hole 1: JUP 0 - 0 BAY
  • Hole 2: JUP 0 - 0 BAY
  • Hole 3: JUP 0 - 1 BAY
  • Hole 4: JUP 0 - 0 BAY
  • Hole 5: JUP 1 - 0 BAY
  • Hole 6: JUP 0 - 1 BAY
  • Hole 7: JUP 0 - 0 BAY
  • Hole 8: JUP 0 - 0 BAY
  • Hole 9: JUP 0 - 3 BAY

Singles Format (Holes 10–15):

  • Hole 10: JUP (Tom Kim) 1 - 0 BAY (Min Woo Lee)
  • Hole 11: JUP (Kevin Kisner) 0 - 0 BAY (Shane Lowry)
  • Hole 12: JUP (Max Homa) 0 - 0 BAY (Wyndham Clark)
  • Hole 13: JUP (Tom Kim) 0 - 0 BAY (Min Woo Lee)
  • Hole 14: JUP (Kevin Kisner) 1 - 0 BAY (Shane Lowry)
  • Hole 15: JUP (Max Homa) 0 - 1 BAY (Wyndham Clark)
Ad

Final Score:

  • Jupiter Links Golf Club (JUP): 3
  • The Bay Golf Club (BAY): 6

Quick Links

Edited by Parag Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी