In Pictures: LIV Golf’s latest individual championship venue Bolingbrook Golf Club 

LIV Golf has announced its Chicago venue for the 13th event of the 2024 season at Bolingbrook Golf Club. The club is situated 30 miles from downtown Chicago in Bolingbrook, Illinois. The final of the Saudi-backed circuit's individual championship will be held at the same venue.

LIV Golf Chicago will be held from September 13 to 15, 2024. LIV Golf Commissioner and CEO Greg Norman said on the tour's website:

"The passionate sports fans of Chicago have embraced the intense competition and fan-first experience that LIV Golf delivers, and this year it will be an incredible setting for a high-stakes event, as players battle it out for the individual title and a roster spot for 2025."

"We’re thrilled to return to Illinois with an event at Bolingbrook Golf Club as we celebrate the season-long race and set the stage for the 2024 finale."

The tickets for the championship will go on sale on LIVGolf's website on May 8, 2024.

Here are some of the pictures from the Bolingbrook GC:

A look at the LIV Golf's Chicago venue Bolingbrook Golf Club

Architect Arthur Hills and his partner Steve Forrest designed the Bolingbrook Golf Club, as per the LIV Golf website. The course boasts of 156-yard island green on its signature 15th hole. The course is 7,104 yards and is characterized by rolling fairways and elevated greens in the vicinity of seven lakes.

In 2021, the course became a venue for the PGA Tour's Forme Tour. This year, it'd be hosting the LIV Golf Chicago event. The September event will be of great importance as it will be the last stop before the much-awaited LIV Golf Team Championship.

Players will have the last opportunity at Bolingbrook GC to secure crucial points in the 2024 individual standings. It'll also help them solidify their positions in the league for the upcoming 2025 season.

Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Basta said (via ABC7Chicago):

"We are excited to welcome the star-studded, international field of great players to The Village of Bolingbrook and Bolingbrook Golf Club."

Not only the individual championship, the LIV Golf Chicago will also decide whether the top players will be able to secure their place in the league. The top 24 players would confirm their spot, whereas players who finish between the 25th to 48th places will have the chance to either re-sign or join a different team. The rest will have to play in the Promotions tournament to play again in the LIV.

As the LIV Golf Adelaide comes to an end, the Saudi-backed circuit will move to Singapore from May 3 to 5 at Sentosa Golf Club.