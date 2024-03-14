In Pictures: LIV Golfer Anthony Kim’s before retirement and post-comeback pictures

Anthony Kim spent over a decade out of the public eye. The once-prominent golfer pretty much disappeared for 11 years before resurfacing with LIV Golf. It was a long time since he'd been seen, and he looked very different upon his return. Many noted just how different the pro golfer appeared.

Age plays a massive role. Not many people look the same at 38 years old as they did when they were in their 20s. Age takes a toll on everyone, and pro golfers are not immune to this. Everyone's physical appearance changes as they get older. In 10 more years, Kim will look different once more.

Anthony Kim in 2024

Kim left the sport in mystery and he arrived again without many answers. He was on the PGA Tour and then signed with LIV Golf to play again, but aside from reports saying he was talking to them and then his eventual return, not much has been said about his absence.

Anthony Kim in 2011

He has spoken minimally about his return, but nothing of where he was or what he was doing while he wasn't playing. He just wasn't golfing, which led to a lengthy absence. In his return, he's not the same person he was either physically or in looks.

Anthony Kim improving slowly in return to pro golf

Anthony Kim jumped back into the sport he once dominated after a 12-year hiatus. He was, understandably, not very good. He shot an astonishing 16 over and was dead last at Jeddah.

His final round showed a little bit of promise, as he made par on 14 holes and said he felt like he shot better than the scoreboard might have indicated. Kim followed it up with a much better but unimpressive showing in Hong Kong.

Not only did he not finish last (Kim placed 50th and saw Kieran Vincent, Phil Mickelson, Hudson Swafford and Jason Kokrak below him), but he shot only three over par. He shaved 13 points off his total from the weekend prior, indicating that he's at least rounding into form.

He will be back out there for the next LIV Golf event, which is in Miami at Trump National Golf Club in early April. He has some time off, so Kim will need to work at it to maintain his momentum, but he could be placing a lot better in the near future.