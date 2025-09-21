In pictures: Min Woo Lee, Ryan Fox and Dan Bradbury’s snippets from the ‘new Guinness World Record’

Min Woo Lee has created a new Guinness World Record along with Ryan Fox and Dan Bradbury. They played in France and created a record for the most par-three golf holes completed in three minutes by a team of male golfers.They recorded the feat at the Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche in France on September 16. DP World Tour congratulated the players with a post on its Instagram account on Saturday. They shared a few pictures of Lee, Fox, and Bradbury along with the caption:&quot;the best of Min Woo Lee, Ryan Fox and Dan Bradbury’s NEW GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™️&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMin Woo Lee, Ryan Fox, and Dan Bradbury are playing this week at the 2025 FedEx France Open de France, which is taking place at the Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche golf course in Paris. The tournament is heading into its final round, scheduled for Sunday, September 21.Min Woo Lee is in contention for the title as he took the lead in a tie with Brooks Koepka after three rounds. He started the campaign with an opening round of 66 and then played the next two rounds of 68 to settle with a total of 11-under.Ryan Fox, on the other hand, tied for 23rd place at 4-under. He had a strong start in the game with a round of 69, followed by rounds of 71 and 69 in the next two rounds. Dan Bradbury played three rounds of 70, 72, and 69 and settled in a tie for 40th place.They made the Guinness World Record before the start of the tournament.Min Woo Lee reflects on his impressive game at the BMW PGA Championship 2025Before playing this week at the FedEx France Open de France, Min Woo Lee competed at the BMW PGA Championship held at the Wentworth Golf Course last week. He was impressive with his game and settled in a T11.Woo Lee started with a round of 63 and then played the next round of 73, but then quickly bounced back and played the next two rounds of 67 and 66 to settle in the top 15. Following the event, he shared a post on his Instagram account recapping his outing. He posted a few pictures with a caption:&quot;Call the Doctor 🤙📞 Good strides forward. T11th. Always enjoy coming back to Wentworth. ‘Til next time&quot;Earlier this year on the PGA Tour, the Australian golfer won the Texas Children's Houston Open, and this week, he is looking forward to his win on the DP World Tour. Some of his notable finishes this year are T12 at the WM Phoenix Open, T13 at the Rocket Classic, T15 at the BMW Australian PGA Championship, and T17 at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.