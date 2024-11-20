In pictures: More photos from Nelly Korda’s SI swimsuit shoot released

Sports Illustrated has released more photos of Nelly Korda's recent swimsuit shoot. The World No.1 recently debuted in the swimsuit issue of the Sports magazine, which has shown models and celebrities in swimsuits since 1964.

Sports Magazine celebrated Korda's recent win at the 2024 Annika, her 7th win on the LPGA Tour this year, by sharing more shots from her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. Korda won the tournament by three strokes over Charley Hull, Weiwei Zhang and Jin Hee Im.

NUCLR GOLF, a popular X account, shared Korda's recently released pictures. It captioned the post:

"More photos have arrived from @NellyKorda's Sports Illustrated Swim shoot @NellyLegion"

Trending

In the pictures, Korda was seen wearing a navy blue two-piece at the beaches of Boca Raton, Florida. Earlier, a picture of the golfer in a white two-piece was released by the magazine, which was shared on their Instagram.

Expand Tweet

At the pre-tournament press conference before Annika, Korda was asked about her experience of the swimsuit edition shoot. Talking about it, she said (via ASAP Sports):

"It was so cool. About probably two months ago we got the call to do it. I knew that I was just going to be coming back from Asia. That was the original plan. And MJ Day, the editor, she was so amazing. The whole crew was so amazing. I was very shy at first. I'm not used to doing anything like that; so outside my comfort zone."

She said that the opportunity made her step outside her comfort zone and try something different. She said that the crew made the whole day incredibly enjoyable by the end. When asked if the idea of doing a swimsuit shoot crossed her mind in the past, she said:

"Not really seriously, no. I've seen that, and like, oh, that would be cool to do one day. To finally kind of get asked to do it was fun. Yeah."

Nelly Korda was recently adjudged as the Player of the Year for her exceptional performance on the LPGA Tour this year. She has had seven wins including the Major win at the 2024 Chevron Championship.

How did Nelly Korda perform at the 2024 Annika?

Nelly Korda scored 66, 66, 67 and 67 in the four rounds of the 2024 Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican. She was trailing in the final round of the tournament after three bogeys on the front nine but rebounded with five straight birdies on the back nine and went on to register her seventh victory on the Tour.

In the post-tournament press conference, she was asked if winning ever gets boring for her. She responded (via ASAP Sports):

"No. Never. I mean, you should have felt the nerves that I was feeling on the back nine, and then just after taking some time off with an injury, it feels great to be back out here."

"Nothing like being in the hunt, the adrenaline feeling on the back nine, and being in contention. I love it so much," she added.

With the win, Nelly Korda won $487,500 in prize money and became the third woman to enter the $4 million in earnings in a single season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback