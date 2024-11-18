In Pictures: Nelly Korda enjoys fast food outing following victory at The Annika

On Monday, November 18, Nelly Korda enjoyed a fast food outing after winning the 2024 Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican. LPGA golfer won the tournament by three shots over Charley Hull, Jin Hee Im, and Weiwei Zhang.

Korda posted an Instagram story with her team members including caddie Jason McDede at a table inside the fast-food outlet, Five Guys. In the story, McDede can be seen in a light blue Nike polo shirt, a black cap with a drink, and a small container of peanuts in front of him. Korda wrote on the story:

"T E A M"

Screenshots of Nelly Korda's Instagram Story (Images via @nellykorda/Instagram)

Nelly Korda scored 66, 66, 67 and 67 in the four rounds of the tournament to finish with a score of -14. This was her seventh win in the 2024 LPGA Tour season. In the post-tournament press conference, when asked if 'winning ever gets boring' for her, Korda said (via ASAP Sports):

Trending

"No. Never. I mean, you should have felt the nerves that I was feeling on the back nine, and then just after taking some time off with an injury, it feels great to be back out here. Nothing like being in the hunt, the adrenaline feeling on the back nine, and being in contention. I love it so much."

Korda struggled in the front nine of the tournament as she faltered with three bogeys and was two shots behind the leaderboard. However, she rebounded with five straight birdies on the back nine and went on to win the tournament. Reflecting on her performance, she said:

"Yeah, not a lot of happy thoughts at the beginning. But, yeah, I mean, I have such a great teammate. Jay (Jason McDede) and I've been together for I think next year going on our ninth year. Having him by my side obviously helps because he knows what to say when I do get down on myself."

She took home $487,500 for winning the 2024 Annika, taking her total earnings for the year to $4.2 million.

Nelly Korda's brother calls her an "incredible hard worker" after winning at the Annika

Nelly Korda's parents Petr and Regina Korda along with her brother Sebastian cheered for the LPGA golfer at the 2024 Annika. After her putt on the final hole, Nelly and her brother Sebastian shared a warm hug celebrating the win.

LPGA Tour shared the video of the moment and captioned it:

"Nothing beats the love and support from family @NellyKorda| @SebiKorda"

Expand Tweet

In the post-tournament press conference, Korda's brother and tennis player Sebastian was asked about what kind of competitor her sister was. He said:

"I think competitor, what you see is what you get. She's absolutely fierce. She's clutch. There is no one I guess works harder than her. She's an incredible hard worker and all that she achieves she earns. Just a lot of fun to watch her do her thing."

At the beginning of this month, Korda was also awarded the 2024 Rolex Player of the Year Award for her performance in the 2024 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback