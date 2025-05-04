In pictures: Nelly Korda sports $649.99 Nike varsity jacket during meet-and-greet at her event

Nelly Korda sported her $649.99 Nike varsity jacket at a meet-and-greet during the Nelly Invitational. The World No. 1 isn’t playing any LPGA Tour event to host the Nelly Invitational at the Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida. During the event, Korda threw a party and carried a sporty look herself.

Korda paired a green and white varsity jacket with a black t-shirt and denim trousers. With the full look, she added pink specs. The AGJA’s official Instagram handle shared photos of the party and wrote a caption that read:

“@NellyKorda knows how to throw a party.”

The Nelly Invitational is an all-girls tournament and consists of two rounds. Currently, Clara Ding is sitting atop the leaderboard with 3 under after shooting 65 in the first round and 76 in the second round.

Looking at Nelly Korda's competitive season, the world No. 1 has played five events in 2025, including the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, the Founders Cup pres. by the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Ford Championship pres. by Wild Horse Pass, the JM Eagle LA Championship pres. by Plastpro, and the Chevron Championship to land at T2, T7, T22, T16, and T14.

Korda's last professional outing was at the Chevron Championship, where she scored 2 under after four days. In the first round, she scored 77 with one birdie, followed by 68 in the second round with six birdies. The third and fourth rounds saw 71 and 70 with six birdies and five birdies, respectively.

Nelly Korda couldn't defend her title at the Chevron Championship, and the event was won by Mao Saigo after defeating Ruoning Yin and three other players.

Nelly Korda spoke about her experience at the 2025 Chevron Championship

Nelly Korda joined the press conference at the Chevron Championship after the completion of the tournament. There, she talked about the champions' dinner and many other experiences during the event week. She said ( via ASAP Sports):

“Yeah, start of the week was great. Getting to celebrate with the past champions, having Chef Keller cook an amazing dinner was a dream come true. Unfortunately I flew in from LA on Monday so I didn't really get to see the golf course until Tuesday and that was a pro-am. So I wish if I could do anything again I wish I prepared a little bit more, got a few more rounds and reps under my belt.”

She continued, “It's been a grind of a week. Walking onto 8 tee on Friday I was 7-over, so I'm proud of my fight. Obviously I have a lot to work on. Last year was last year. Such an amazing year but it's in the past. It's not going to help me with my future. If anything it's just going to put more pressure on myself. I have to leave it in the past and continue working hard and moving forward.”

After playing the first major of the season, the American golfer chose to take a short break and skip the Black Desert Championship. Instead, the world No. 1 chose to host her AJGA tournament.

