In pictures: Rory McIlroy ‘smiles’ through his practice rounds ahead of the Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy looked relaxed and cheerful during his practice rounds at Bethpage Black as Team Europe gears up for the 2025 Ryder Cup, set for September 26–28. With a few days left before the first tee shot, have already arrived for early practice, media sessions and Thursday’s opening ceremony when the first matchups will be announced.The DP World Tour shared a five-photo carousel on Instagram showing McIlroy during Tuesday’s practice. He wore the Team Europe polo in white and yellow with a navy collar, matched with navy pants and a white cap carrying the Ryder Cup logo. The post was captioned,“All smiles for Rory on Tuesday 💪#TeamEurope | #RyderCup“ View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMcIlroy is one of Europe’s most experienced players. He has competed in seven Ryder Cups, helping the team win five times. In 33 matches, he has recorded 16 wins, 13 losses, and 4 ties, collecting 18 total points and earning just over half of all points available. That total places him eighth on the event’s all-time points list.Luke Donald backs Rory McIlroy to lead EuropeCaptain Luke Donald believes Rory McIlroy can be a difference-maker for Team Europe. He backs the star to help secure Europe’s first Ryder Cup win in the United States since 2012.“Rory has talked about this many times, he loves what the Ryder Cup represents. You can see the emotion both ways. When he lost in Wisconsin (in 2021), the tears were flowing, how he felt like as the player he is – he’s a leader for the team – that he needed to play better and he felt like he let himself down and the team. That’s kind of the brotherhood we have in our team,” Donald said.Donald added that McIlroy embraces his status as a leader while still seeing himself as one of the twelve players. “To have someone of his calibre, though, what he’s achieved in the game is tremendous. But for him, Ryder Cups are very, very important.”Rory McIlroy has delivered consistent results for Europe since making his Ryder Cup debut in 2010. He earned 2 points at Celtic Manor that year with a 1-1-2 record, then followed with 3 points at Medinah in 2012 and another 3 at Gleneagles in 2014. McIlroy matched that total with 3 points at Hazeltine in 2016 before picking up 2 points at Le Golf National in 2018. He struggled at Whistling Straits in 2021 with just 1 point, but bounced back at Marco Simone in 2023, leading Europe with 4 points from 5 matches.Rory McIlroy arrives at Bethpage in strong form. He has already picked up three PGA Tour victories this year, including the Masters win that completed his career Grand Slam, and he added the Irish Open title to his season just weeks ago.