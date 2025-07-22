In pictures: Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Paige Spiranac, and other stars attend Happy Gilmore 2 premiere

Following his remarkable victory at The Open Championship 2025, Scottie Scheffler attended the premiere of Happy Gilmore 2 on Monday, July 21. The American golfer clinched his fourth Major title at the Royal Portrush on Sunday, July 20. He registered a four-stroke win in the tournament.The next day, he attended the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere with his wife, Meredith. The World No. 1 also carried his Claret Jug at the movie premiere. Along with Scheffler, Collin Morikawa attended the premiere with his wife, Katherine. Bryson DeChambeau, John Daly, and golf influencer Paige Spiranac also showed up at the movie's world premiere.Nuclr Golf shared the glimpses of the outing on its X account with a caption that read:&quot;#PHOTOS: The stars showed up for the world premiere of Happy Gilmore 2 tonight&quot;Paige Spiranac garnered attention in a red outfit for the evening.Happy Gilmore 2 is a sequel to the popular 1996 movie of the same name. It stars Adam Sandler in the lead role, along with Julie Bowen as Virginia Venit, Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin, and Bad Bunny as Gilmore's caddie, Oscar.Along with them, the movie also features special appearances from professional golfers, including John Daly, Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, and Justin Thomas, among others.Here is the cast of Happy Gilmore 2: Adam SandlerChristopher McDonaldJulie BowenBenito Antonio Martínez OcasioTravis KelceConor SherryEthan CutkoskyMaxwell Jacob FriedmanPhilip Fine SchneiderRory McIlroyScottie SchefflerBryson DeChambeauBrooks KoepkaJustin ThomasWill ZalatorisBen StillerBlake ClarkPaige SpiranacSunny SandlerSadie SandlerJohn DalyJackie SandlerEric AndréMargaret QualleyMartin HerlihyTim HerlihyNelly KordaNancy LopezVerne LundquistJack GiarraputoKevin NealonBenny SafdieJohn FarleyKym WhitleyLavell CrawfordKen JenningsCam'ronEminemPost MaloneMarcello HernandezDan PatrickOliver HudsonReggie BushKelsey PlumBecky LynchNikki GarciaJack NicklausIt is set to release on Netflix on July 25, 2025.Scottie Scheffler shares a heartwarming post after winning The OpenScheffler clinched his second major of the season at The Open Championship. On Monday, he shared a post on his Instagram account, reflecting on his victory. He wrote:&quot;A W across the pond - this one is special! Sitting in so much gratitude for both the game of golf and my friends, family, and team.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostScottie Scheffler shared pictures of the emotional moments he shared with his loved ones after the win. In the first snap, he posted a photo of himself holding the Claret Jug, followed by a snap of him hugging his caddie, Ted Scott. He also posted a sweet picture hugging his wife and son, Bennett.Earlier this season, Scheffler has also won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, and the Memorial Tournament, for a total of four wins so far this season.