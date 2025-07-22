  • home icon
  • Golf
  • In pictures: Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Paige Spiranac, and other stars attend Happy Gilmore 2 premiere

In pictures: Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Paige Spiranac, and other stars attend Happy Gilmore 2 premiere

By Ankita Yadav
Published Jul 22, 2025 04:13 GMT
Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Paige Spiranac,
Scottie Scheffler, Paige Spiranac and Bryson DeChambeau (Image source: Getty)

Following his remarkable victory at The Open Championship 2025, Scottie Scheffler attended the premiere of Happy Gilmore 2 on Monday, July 21. The American golfer clinched his fourth Major title at the Royal Portrush on Sunday, July 20. He registered a four-stroke win in the tournament.

Ad

The next day, he attended the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere with his wife, Meredith. The World No. 1 also carried his Claret Jug at the movie premiere. Along with Scheffler, Collin Morikawa attended the premiere with his wife, Katherine. Bryson DeChambeau, John Daly, and golf influencer Paige Spiranac also showed up at the movie's world premiere.

Nuclr Golf shared the glimpses of the outing on its X account with a caption that read:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"#PHOTOS: The stars showed up for the world premiere of Happy Gilmore 2 tonight"
Ad

Paige Spiranac garnered attention in a red outfit for the evening.

Ad

Happy Gilmore 2 is a sequel to the popular 1996 movie of the same name. It stars Adam Sandler in the lead role, along with Julie Bowen as Virginia Venit, Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin, and Bad Bunny as Gilmore's caddie, Oscar.

Along with them, the movie also features special appearances from professional golfers, including John Daly, Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, and Justin Thomas, among others.

Here is the cast of Happy Gilmore 2:

Ad
  • Adam Sandler
  • Christopher McDonald
  • Julie Bowen
  • Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio
  • Travis Kelce
  • Conor Sherry
  • Ethan Cutkosky
  • Maxwell Jacob Friedman
  • Philip Fine Schneider
  • Rory McIlroy
  • Scottie Scheffler
  • Bryson DeChambeau
  • Brooks Koepka
  • Justin Thomas
  • Will Zalatoris
  • Ben Stiller
  • Blake Clark
  • Paige Spiranac
  • Sunny Sandler
  • Sadie Sandler
  • John Daly
  • Jackie Sandler
  • Eric André
  • Margaret Qualley
  • Martin Herlihy
  • Tim Herlihy
  • Nelly Korda
  • Nancy Lopez
  • Verne Lundquist
  • Jack Giarraputo
  • Kevin Nealon
  • Benny Safdie
  • John Farley
  • Kym Whitley
  • Lavell Crawford
  • Ken Jennings
  • Cam'ron
  • Eminem
  • Post Malone
  • Marcello Hernandez
  • Dan Patrick
  • Oliver Hudson
  • Reggie Bush
  • Kelsey Plum
  • Becky Lynch
  • Nikki Garcia
  • Jack Nicklaus

It is set to release on Netflix on July 25, 2025.

Scottie Scheffler shares a heartwarming post after winning The Open

Scheffler clinched his second major of the season at The Open Championship. On Monday, he shared a post on his Instagram account, reflecting on his victory. He wrote:

Ad
"A W across the pond - this one is special! Sitting in so much gratitude for both the game of golf and my friends, family, and team."
Ad

Scottie Scheffler shared pictures of the emotional moments he shared with his loved ones after the win. In the first snap, he posted a photo of himself holding the Claret Jug, followed by a snap of him hugging his caddie, Ted Scott. He also posted a sweet picture hugging his wife and son, Bennett.

Earlier this season, Scheffler has also won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, and the Memorial Tournament, for a total of four wins so far this season.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications