In pictures: Scottie Scheffler poses with online golf coach with 693K Instagram followers

American golfer Scottie Scheffler is gearing up to play at The Open Championship 2025. The major will start with its first round on Thursday, July 17, and ahead of that, the current World No. 1 was seen practising his game on the greens.

Golf coach Georgia Ball visited Royal Portrush ahead of the Major and met the golfers during their practice sessions. On Wednesday, she shared a few pictures of her outing with a caption:

"Day 1 at @theopen🏆❤️⛳️🤩"

In the first snap of the post, she posed with Scottie Scheffler. Georgia Ball, who has 693K followers on Instagram, wore a pink high-neck jacket over a white t-shirt and paired it with cream pants. She also shared videos of herself walking on the greens of the 2025 Open Championship venue.

Scottie Scheffler last competed in Scotland at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open and soon traveled to Northern Ireland for The Open. He was impressive in his last outing and after carding four rounds of 67, 68, 69, and 67, he settled in a tie for eighth place and is now looking forward to the Major.

This season on the PGA Tour, he has won three tournaments so far, including a major, while his other two wins came at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, and the Memorial Tournament.

Scottie Scheffler shares his excitement to tee off for The Open

Scottie Sheffler shared a few pictures of himself practicing at the Royal Portrush on Wednesday on his Instagram account. In the caption, he reflected on his excitement to tee off for the Major. He wrote:

"It all starts tomorrow 💪 @theopen"

Scottie Scheffler is seeking his maiden win at The Open. He has won three major titles in his career so far, including two Masters and the PGA Championship, which he won earlier this season.

He made his debut at The Open in 2021 with a T8 finish and then settled in T21 and T23 in the next two editions. Last year, he recorded his best finish at the tournament, settling in the T7 position.

In a pre-tournament press conference of The Open Championship 2025, Scheffler talked about his excitement of playing in the Major and shared his experience of playing at the venue during the practice round. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"It's going well. Got to play some holes yesterday. Golf course is good. It's in really good shape. Seems like a fun place to play. Played the back nine, got a few holes in on the front before we got delayed again. Overall it was a good day and good use of the course.

Scottie Scheffler will tee off at the 2025 Open Championship at 5:09 am ET in a group with Collin Morikawa and Shane Lowry.

