In Pictures: Tiger Woods makes rare appearance to back son Charlie Woods at Florida Amateur Championship

Tiger Woods made a rare public appearance to cheer for his son Charlie at the 2025 Florida Amateur Championship. The American golfer has been away from the greens as he is recovering from the surgery he had earlier this year.

Tiger Woods was recently spotted in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, to support his son at the amateur event. He was spotted wearing a light blue Sun Day Red T-shirt, pairing it with matching pants and a white cap.

Twlegion shared a few pictures of Tiger Woods cheering for his son at the Florida Amateur Championship on its X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

"#TIGER SIGHTING — Tiger Woods is back on the course! He was out watching Charlie today at The Florida Amateur Championship today. The appearance is one of the first we’ve seen since he underwent surgery to repair his Achilles. Let’s go @NUCLRGOLF"

Trending

@TWlegion @TWLEGION 🚨👀🐅 #TIGER SIGHTING — Tiger Woods is back on the course! He was out watching Charlie today at The Florida Amateur Championship today. The appearance is one of the first we’ve seen since he underwent surgery to repair his Achilles. Let’s go @NUCLRGOLF (📸: Palm Beach Post)

Meanwhile, fans are anxiously waiting for Tiger Woods to return to the greens. He last competed in an official PGA Tour event at the 2025 The Open Championship and has not played in any official Tour event post that.

Woods is often seen cheering for his son during his games. The father-son duo last competed in a team at the 2024 PNC Championship and settled in second place. They were contention to win the title but lost in a playoff to Team Langer.

A look into Tiger Woods's son Charlie's performance at the Florida Amateur Championship

Charlie Woods had a decent start to his campaign at the 2025 Florida Amateur Championship. He started the game on the tenth hole with par and then made a bogey on the next, followed by a birdie on the 12th. He made five bogeys and two birdies for a round of 2-over 74 to settle in a tie for 39th place.

Here is a quick recap of the scorecard of Tiger Woods' son Charlie at the 2025 Florida Amateur Championship:

No. 10 — Par (4)

No. 11 — Bogey (4)

No. 12 — Birdie (3)

No. 13 — Par (4)

No. 14 — Birdie (4)

No. 15 — Bogey (5)

No. 16 — Par (3)

No. 17 — Par (5)

No. 18 — Par (4)

No. 1 — Birdie (3)

No. 2 — Par (3)

No. 3 — Bogey (5)

No. 4 — Par (3)

No. 5 — Par (4)

No. 6 — Par (4)

No. 7 — Bogey (6)

No. 8 — Par (4)

No. 9 — Bogey (6)

Meanwhile, after the opening round of the 2025 Florida Amateur Championship, Derek Busby tied for the lead with Santiago Navarro and William Block. They all played a round of 66, followed by Thomas Korona, who settled in solo fourth place. Colton Swartz tied for fifth with Joseph Trim and Luke Balaskiewicz.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More