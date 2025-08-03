In pictures: ‘Uncle’ John Daly and ‘fam’ in $440M worth Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore promo 

John Daly’s appearance in Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2 has become the talk of the town. The American golfer portrayed a hermit who lives in Gilmore’s garage.The movie was released on Netflix on July 25, and on Saturday, the company shared some behind-the-scenes snaps on their Instagram account. The streaming giant shared several pictures with a caption:&quot;this HAPPY GILMORE 2 bts dump is everything i need today&quot;The first picture features a group photo of Happy Gilmore’s kids in the movie, along with John Daly. The PGA Tour pro reshared the post on his Instagram story with a five-word caption.“Uncle John &amp; the fam,” he wrote.John Daly and ‘fam’ in $440M worth Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore promo /@pga_johndalyAdam Sandler, who has a net worth of $440 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), played the leading character in Happy Gilmore 2. He returns to play the game after 30 years of winning an event on the Tour. Bad Bunny played the character of his caddie, Oscar Mejians, while Julie Bowen played his wife’s character, Virginia.Adam Sandler’s daughter, Sunny Sandler, was also in the movie. She portrayed the character of Happy Gilmore’s daughter, Vienna. In addition to the stellar cast, several professional golfers made guest appearances in the movie, including Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler, and Brooks Koepka, among others.Here is a list of the golfers featured in Happy Gilmore 2:John DalyScottie SchefflerWill ZalatorisCollin MorikawaBryson DeChambeauJustin ThomasRory McIlroyBrooks KoepkaKeegan BradleyRickie FowlerJordan SpiethXander SchauffleCorey PavinJohn Daly shares a rare glimpse of Happy Gilmore 2 shootingIn an Instagram post last week, John Daly shared a few pictures from the Happy Gilmore 2 set. He also shared his experience about working with Sandler in the caption. He wrote.&quot;The best kinda stories come outta chaos! Cannot thank my brother @adamsandler for including me in #happygilmore2 and sharing some of my chaos! Out now on @netflix @realchrismcdonald. Behind the scenes... enjoy my photo dump of my garage home, hand sanitizer, my family on the set &amp; sharing a heater with Chubbs—😆🌟🎬🍿&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohn Daly posted a candid picture of his character in the movie, sitting with Gilmore on a sofa. In the third slide, he shared a snap featuring Christopher McDonald, who played the character of Shooter McGavin in the movie, and Sandler. He shared some more snaps in the post.Meanwhile, on the greens, John Daly has competed in eight tournaments this season on the PGA Tour Champions. His last outing was at the DICK’s Open, where, after playing the three rounds of 71, 71, and 79, he settled for a tie at T67.Daly started his campaign at the Hoag Classic and finished in T56 place. He was then tied for 75th at the Galleri Classic. His best of the season was the American Family Insurance Championship, where he tied for 27th place.