“In theory, nothing” - Jon Rahm treats PGA Championship final round like a ‘regular LIV event’

Jon Rahm stated that he would treat the 2025 PGA Championship final round like a normal LIV Golf event. He is playing in the second major of the PGA Tour schedule and is over with three days of play. Following that, the golfer joined a press conference, where he was asked about his upcoming plans for the final round.

In response, the Spaniard answered that his routine wouldn't change majorly. He said:

“In theory, nothing. In theory, nothing. I don't think my process will change, my routine will change at all. I will do exactly the same thing here for an event here, for a regular LIV event, for a regular PGA TOUR event, DP World Tour event. The process, the routine doesn't change. The main difference is the stage, right. We are all aware what we're here for and what's at the end and what's at stake. That's the main difference.”

Jon Rahm scored 6-under after three rounds, with a 70 in the first round after carding five birdies. He scored 70 in the second round with two birdies and 67 in the third round with seven birdies.

When will Jon Rahm tee off for the last round of the PGA Championship?

Jon Rahm will tee off with Si Woo Kim at 2:20 pm ET. Next to them, Davis Riley and J.T. Poston will start at 2:30 pm. Leader Scottie Scheffler and Alex Noren are the last group to start at 2:40. Here's the entire list of tee times and pairings for the final round of the PGA Championship (all times in ET):

Tee No. 1

8:10 a.m. → Chris Kirk, Sergio Garcia

8:20 a.m. → Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An

8:30 a.m. → Brian Campbell, Elvis Smylie

8:40 a.m. → Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman

8:50 a.m. → Tom Kim, Michael Kim

9:00 a.m. → Nicolai Højgaard, Stephan Jaeger

9:10 a.m. → Justin Lower, Kevin Yu

9:20 a.m. → Daniel Berger, Rasmus Højgaard

9:30 a.m. → Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa

9:40 a.m. → Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns

9:50 a.m. → Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rory McIlroy

10:10 a.m. → Richard Bland, Sam Stevens

10:20 a.m. → Tom McKibbin, Corey Conners

10:30 a.m. → Luke Donald, Thorbjørn Olesen

10:40 a.m. → Marco Penge, Beau Hossler

10:50 a.m. → Max Homa, Wyndham Clark

11:00 a.m. → Harris English, Aaron Rai

11:10 a.m. → Eric Cole, Nico Echavarria

11:20 a.m. → Rafael Campos, Cameron Young

11:30 a.m. → Michael Thorbjornsen, Tyrrell Hatton

11:40 a.m. → Harry Hall, Taylor Moore

11:50 a.m. → Joaquin Niemann, Viktor Hovland

12:10 p.m. → Robert MacIntyre, David Puig

12:20 p.m. → J.J. Spaun, Alex Smalley

12:30 p.m. → Taylor Pendrith, Maverick McNealy

12:40 p.m. → Ben Griffin, Ryo Hisatsune

12:50 p.m. → Ryan Fox, Max Greyserman

1:00 p.m. → Denny McCarthy, Ryan Gerard

1:10 p.m. → Lucas Glover, Cam Davis

1:20 p.m. → Joe Highsmith, Garrick Higgo

1:30 p.m. → Matt Wallace, Adam Scott

1:40 p.m. → Matthieu Pavon, Matt Fitzpatrick

2:00 p.m. → Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau

2:10 p.m. → Jhonattan Vegas, Keegan Bradley

2:20 p.m. → Jon Rahm, Si Woo Kim

2:30 p.m. → Davis Riley, J.T. Poston

2:40 p.m. → Scottie Scheffler, Alex Noren

