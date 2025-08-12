Influencer with 204K IG followers teases collab with Lydia Ko in latest post

Instagram influencer Taco Golf, that has 204K followers on the platform, teased a collaboration with Lydia Ko in their latest post. Taco Golf has shared various golf-related content on their Instagram handle. They have uploaded content like the Putting Masterclass, Viktor Hovland's swing impersonation in the past.Recently, Taco Golf shared a post on August 12 on their social media account. In the Instagram post, Taewook Koh shared pictures with Lydia Ko. A total of six pictures were shared, and the post carried a caption:“Video with @lydsko going up this week I think” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLydia Ko last participated at the AIG Women's Open, where she finished at T36 with 3 over. Before that, she also played at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and the U.S. Women's Open pres. by Ally to finish at T12 and T26 with 5 over and 3 over, respectively. Ko’s only triumph in 2025 came at the HSBC Women's World Championship.What did Lydia Ko say after securing her last triumph in 2025? Lydia Ko secured her last win at the HSBC Women's World Championship. After her victory at the Sentosa Golf Club, Ko joined the post-tournament press conference and shared about her experience at the major event. Her words read (via ASAP Sports):“I dreamt last night that I won but then I woke up, and I was like, dang, it's not real yet. But I just wanted to focus on my game, and it was a pretty tight leaderboard. There's been a lot of change throughout the past few days. So just focusing on me was really important. I started off really steady, and you know, didn't really put myself in trouble that much. I think that was going to be the key for today.”She continued, “You know, I felt a lot better coming into this event than a few weeks ago but I don't know that I would win. But to win here in Singapore and get all the love, not only this year but for the years that I've come, it means a lot…I think I just kind of came to peace with it that if I have a good year, you know, that's great. But I'm not trying to prove anything to anybody else.”Lydia Ko won the tournament with a total of 13 under. She shot 71 in the opening round with two birdies, followed by 67 in the second round with two birdies on the front nine and three birdies on the back nine. The third round saw 68 with three birdies on the front nine and four birdies on the back nine. In the last round, she scored 69 with three consecutive birdies on the front nine and two birdies on the back nine.