Ingrid Lindblad beats Charley Hull, 92 others in Race to CME Globe standings after joining unique winner's club at JM Eagle LA Championship

Ingrid Lindblad emerged victorious at the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship. She won by one stroke over Japan's Akie Iwai at the El Caballero Country Club in Tarzana, California, on Sunday, April 20.

Lindblad received 500 Race to CME Globe points, jumping from 107th to 14th, a leap of 93 positions in the standings. She surpassed the likes of Celine Boutier (20th), Hannah Green (21st), Lilia Vu (22nd) and Charley Hull (28th).

Lindblad's win came just two weeks after Madelene Sagstrom won the T-Mobile Match Play, making her the second consecutive Swede to win on Tour. This is for the first time since Annika Sorenstam's double in 2005 that Swedish golfers have won back-to-back LPGA events.

The 25-year-old also became the first Swede to win at El Caballero Country Club after Annika Sorenstam's back-to-back victories in 2003 and 2004 at the Office Depot Championship.

In the press conference, Lindblad was asked about the strong Swedish presence on the LPGA Tour and about Annika Sörenstam winning at the same venue 21 years ago. She said, via ASAP Sports:

"I think it's great. I think it's even better that we're up there and winning. Turns out -- shows that we've done something right in junior golf, and they're kind of following us through college golf and following us to pro golf as well, coaches and support staff and everything.

"So I'm just very happy to have this huge golf scene behind me. They're coming -- we have two people coming to Utah, so try to come out every now and then and help us in the ways they can. I'm just happy to have couple fellow Swedes out here who play good golf, too," she added.

Ingrid Lindblad also became the second rookie winner on the LPGA Tour in 2025 after Rio Takeda's triumph at the Blue Bay LPGA. She also became the third first-time winner after Takeda and Yealimi Noh, who won at the 2025 Founders Cup.

A look at Ingrid Lindblad's performance after turning professional in 2024

Ingrid Lindblad turned professional in 2024. She played on the Epson Tour and had one win and five top-10 finishes in nine starts. Her first professional win came at the 2024 Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic. She earned her LPGA Tour status for the 2025 season through her strong performance on the Epson Tour in 2024.

Lindblad missed the cut at her first start on the LPGA Tour at the Founders Cup. She withdrew from the Blue Bay LPGA due to illness. She made the cut for the first time at the 2025 Ford Championship, before winning the JM Eagle LA Championship.

Let's take a look at Ingrid Lindblad's performance on the LPGA Tour in 2025 so far:

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro : 1 (68-63-68-68, 267, -21)

: 1 (68-63-68-68, 267, -21) Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass : T38 (71-67-69-70, 277, -11)

: T38 (71-67-69-70, 277, -11) Blue Bay LPGA : WD

: WD Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands: CUT (72-71, 143, +1)

