Injury setback forces Jordan Spieth to sit out final week before the Open Championship 2025

Injury has raised concerns over Jordan Spieth's availability for the 2025 Open Championship. The ace golfer is set to miss the Genesis Scottish Open 2025, the final event before the year's last major.

The Genesis Scottish Open is scheduled to begin on Thursday, July 10, at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. Spieth, who injured his neck during the opening round of the Travelers Championship, is set to skip the event.

On Friday, July 4, the tentative field for the Genesis Scottish Open was announced, and Spieth's name was notably absent from the list.

For the uninitiated, Spieth had teed off at TPC River Highlands and played 12 holes before he began feeling discomfort in his neck. Since then, he has missed two consecutive events.

Spieth's participation in the Open Championship is still unconfirmed, but fans are hoping it’s only a precautionary measure. The former World No. 1 has a solid record at the fourth major of the season. He hasn't missed a cut in 11 starts and has recorded eight top-25 finishes. He’s converted five of those into top 10s, including a win in 2017 and a runner-up finish in 2021.

How has Jordan Spieth performed in the PGA Tour 2025 season?

Jordan Spieth has played sixteen events on the PGA Tour this season and has missed just two cuts. He has recorded eight top-25 finishes, including four top-10s, with two fourth-place finishes marking his best results of the year.

Speaking of major championships, Spieth missed the cut at the PGA Championship, while his best result was a T14 finish at the Masters Tournament.

Here’s a look at Jordan Spieth’s results this season:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Pebble Beach Golf Links): T69, E (70‑72‑79‑67)

T69, E (70‑72‑79‑67) WM Phoenix Open (TPC Scottsdale): T4, −16 (68‑65‑67‑68)

T4, −16 (68‑65‑67‑68) The Genesis Invitational (Torrey Pines South): Missed Cut, +6 (76‑74)

Missed Cut, +6 (76‑74) Cognizant Classic (PGA National – Champion): T9, −14 (65‑70‑67‑68)

T9, −14 (65‑70‑67‑68) THE PLAYERS Championship (TPC Sawgrass): 59, +4 (70‑71‑73‑78)

59, +4 (70‑71‑73‑78) Valspar Championship (Innisbrook – Copperhead): T28, −2 (74‑69‑67‑72)

T28, −2 (74‑69‑67‑72) Valero Texas Open (TPC San Antonio – Oaks): T12, −3 (67‑73‑73‑72)

T12, −3 (67‑73‑73‑72) Masters Tournament (Augusta National): T14, −3 (73‑73‑69‑70)

T14, −3 (73‑73‑69‑70) RBC Heritage (Harbour Town): T18, −9 (67‑70‑69‑69)

T18, −9 (67‑70‑69‑69) THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (TPC Craig Ranch): 4, −19 (69‑67‑67‑62)

4, −19 (69‑67‑67‑62) Truist Championship (Philadelphia Cricket Club – Wissahickon): T34, −4 (70‑68‑68‑70)

T34, −4 (70‑68‑68‑70) PGA Championship (Quail Hollow Club): Missed Cut, +2 (76‑68)

Missed Cut, +2 (76‑68) Charles Schwab Challenge (Colonial): T36, −2 (69‑71‑67‑71)

T36, −2 (69‑71‑67‑71) The Memorial Tournament (Muirfield Village): T7, −1 (72‑69‑72‑74)

T7, −1 (72‑69‑72‑74) US Open (Oakmont Country Club): T23, +8 (70‑75‑71‑72)

T23, +8 (70‑75‑71‑72) Travelers Championship (TPC River Highlands): Withdrawn, +5 (51)

