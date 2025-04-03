Insider claims Scottie Scheffler’s “frustration” puts him under threat from Bryson DeChambeau at The Masters

Heading into the first Major of the year, Scottie Scheffler is winless in 2025. By the time the Masters rolled around in 2024, Scheffler had already won twice, including the Players Championship. He would go on to win the Masters.

This lack of success, Rex Hoggard believes, has Scheffler in an unfamiliar spot and the golf insider is curious to see how it plays out in one week at Augusta National.

Speaking on the Golf Channel podcast on YouTube, the insider said (22:00):

"Professionally, we haven't seen things kind of go the other way for example with Scottie Scheffler right now where it's great when you're on top of the world and you're winning eight times in a season and doing the things that Scottie has done the last few years."

He continued:

"I think what we've seen the last two or three months from Scottie is a level of frustration and it sort of manifests itself when you ask him a stupid question and he doesn't play along with you."

Hoggard said things are different with LIV Golf star and potential Masters threat Bryson DeChambeau, noting that he's "a little bit more forthcoming with his emotions." He added:

"I think from a competitive standpoint I think Doral is a perfect place to see exactly where Bryson's game is but also like I want to see mentally how he comes into the year's first major."

DeChambeau tied for sixth at last year's Masters, placed second at the PGA Championship, and then won the U.S. Open before struggling a bit at the Open Championship, so Hoggard wants to see how he starts and whether or not he can dethrone Scheffler.

Supercomputer determines Scottie Scheffler's chances at repeating

Scottie Scheffler has a chance to do something Tiger Woods and a handful of other golfers have ever done: repeat at the Masters. With Scheffler dethroning Jon Rahm last year, he took Rahm's shot at repeating but set himself up to try it this year.

Scottie Scheffler is the Masters favorite (Image via Imagn)

A supercomputer from Oddspedia recently crunched the numbers and simulated 1,000 Masters and came out with the chances for Scheffler and others to win. Per the simulation, Scheffler has a 33.96% chance of winning for the second year in a row.

The gap between Scheffler and the field is fairly substantial, as the next closest competitor is Rory McIlroy at 23.63%. Bryson DeChambeau, who Rex Hoggard believes is a threat, has just a 5.14% chance to win.

The odds have Scheffler with a slight edge over McIlroy heading into the weekend, and they'll probably hold that way until the action gets underway on April 10 at Augusta National.

