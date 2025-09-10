Inspired by Rory McIlroy’s Irish Open win, Tommy Fleetwood eyes ‘ultimate dream’ at the BMW PGA Championship

Tommy Fleetwood aimed for a win on home soil after getting inspired by Rory McIlroy’s victory at the Amgen Irish Open. McIlroy won the Irish Open in September by scoring 71-66-68-66 over the four rounds and 17-under in total.

Next, Fleetwood will play at the BMW PGA Championship and, being inspired by McIlroy, he's aiming for a victory on English soil. He shared about the same in a pre-tournament presser, and his words were (via ASAP Sports):

“ Again, being at home and playing in front of home crowds, and I guess as a goal and a dream, you always picture those moments. The crowd is such a huge part of it and the emotional aspect of it. Yeah, winning on home soil is very special. Look at last week. I think that was one of the coolest things to watch, and what a special moment that was. Pictured myself winning on the 18th green many, many times.”

“ Ultimate dream, I'm from Southport, I've got Open Championships that come close to home every few years, and like that is like the most powerful image for me. So home crowds are a huge part of what we dream of and having opportunities, so yeah, that can be another one to add to the list of things that I haven't done yet but I'll continue to try,” he added.

Tommy Fleetwood's last win in a DP World Tour event came in 2024 at the Dubai Invitational after scoring 19-under. Apart from that, he had three more top 10 finishes in 2024, including a T3 at the Acciona Open de España, a T6 at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, and a third-place finish at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

In 2025, his only DP World Tour appearance was at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, where he landed at T21 with 5-under.

What were Tommy Fleetwood’s top three performances in the 2025 PGA Tour season?

Tommy Fleetwood's best 2025 performance was at the Tour Championship, where he landed a win after scoring 18 under by defeating Patrick Cantlay and one other at the East Lake Golf Club with a three-shot victory. Fleetwood scored 64, 63, 67, and 68 over the four rounds.

His next best finish came at the Travelers Championship, where he finished T2 after scoring 14-under and earning $1.76 million in prize money. In that tournament, Keegan Bradley won the trophy with 15-under.

Tommy Fleetwood's third-best finish came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship with a T3 finish after scoring 15-under. He was defeated by Justin Rose, who won the event with a one-shot lead over Fleetwood. In that event, Fleetwood earned $1.16 million.

