International Series Oman: Final leaderboard, prize money payout, and more

The International Series Oman event wrapped up on Sunday, with plenty of golfers showing up for the Asian Tour event. The event served as a means for LIV Golf players to get OWGR points.
Many LIV players participated in the event, with one of them even winning the tournament - Carlos Ortiz. The event had a terrific performance from just about everyone, but here's how it turned out.
Leaderboard and payouts for International Series Oman
Here's how the full leaderboard looked after the final round at International Series Oman:
- Win: Carlos Ortiz, -19
- 2: Louis Oosthuizen, -15
- 3: Joaquin Niemann, -14
- T4: Mito Pereira, -13
- T4: Maverick Antcliff, -13
- 6:Peter Uihlein, -12
- T7: Takumi Kanaya, -11
- T7: Mingyu Cho, -11
- T7: Matthew Wolff, -11
- T10: David Puig, -10
- T10: Lucas Herbert, -10
- T10: Travis Smyth, -10
- T10: Prom Meesawat, -10
- T14: Sarit Suwannarut, -8
- T14: Kevin Yuan, -8
- T14: Kristoffer Broberg, -8
- T14: Justin Warren, -8
- T18: Scott Vincent, -7
- T18: Kieran Vincent, -7
- T18: Samson Zheng, -7
Louis Oosthuizen couldn't quite come out on top, but he had a pretty spectacular weekend regardless. The star golfer said via LIV Golf:
“I played well. The greens are very firm. It’s good, they are running true. You need to really focus on where you want to land that second shot, so hitting fairways is very important. I am hitting it very well. I am still struggling a bit on the greens, finding the right lines, my speed and lines aren’t matching up but with the greens as good as this it’s a good test.”
It wasn't quite enough to win the entire thing, but it was enough to finish second, which is more than admirable. The LIV star played well, as did a lot of his tour mates who've already made it there.
Here's how the full International Series Oman prize purse, which was $2 million in total, was doled out. Carlos Ortiz took home the first prize, with Oosthuizen coming in second and taking home $220,000. Joaquin Niemann earned $126,000 for his third place finish as well.
Ortiz said of his win (via LIV Golf):
“With the way the wind was, I had to hold on for the first five holes. After that it was more downwind, so this is how this course plays and you have to take advantage of it. The wind then kind of calmed down and I attacked the pins, and I made some good putts."
He also said he hopes this is the start of a "great year" for him and that the win here means a lot to him. Ortiz has plans of winning on LIV Golf and playing in the Majors this year as well.