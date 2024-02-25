International Series Oman: Final leaderboard, prize money payout, and more

The International Series Oman event wrapped up on Sunday, with plenty of golfers showing up for the Asian Tour event. The event served as a means for LIV Golf players to get OWGR points.

Many LIV players participated in the event, with one of them even winning the tournament - Carlos Ortiz. The event had a terrific performance from just about everyone, but here's how it turned out.

Leaderboard and payouts for International Series Oman

Here's how the full leaderboard looked after the final round at International Series Oman:

Win: Carlos Ortiz, -19

2: Louis Oosthuizen, -15

3: Joaquin Niemann, -14

T4: Mito Pereira, -13

T4: Maverick Antcliff, -13

6:Peter Uihlein, -12

T7: Takumi Kanaya, -11

T7: Mingyu Cho, -11

T7: Matthew Wolff, -11

T10: David Puig, -10

T10: Lucas Herbert, -10

T10: Travis Smyth, -10

T10: Prom Meesawat, -10

T14: Sarit Suwannarut, -8

T14: Kevin Yuan, -8

T14: Kristoffer Broberg, -8

T14: Justin Warren, -8

T18: Scott Vincent, -7

T18: Kieran Vincent, -7

T18: Samson Zheng, -7

Louis Oosthuizen couldn't quite come out on top, but he had a pretty spectacular weekend regardless. The star golfer said via LIV Golf:

“I played well. The greens are very firm. It’s good, they are running true. You need to really focus on where you want to land that second shot, so hitting fairways is very important. I am hitting it very well. I am still struggling a bit on the greens, finding the right lines, my speed and lines aren’t matching up but with the greens as good as this it’s a good test.”

It wasn't quite enough to win the entire thing, but it was enough to finish second, which is more than admirable. The LIV star played well, as did a lot of his tour mates who've already made it there.

Louis Oosthuizen played well at International Series Oman

Here's how the full International Series Oman prize purse, which was $2 million in total, was doled out. Carlos Ortiz took home the first prize, with Oosthuizen coming in second and taking home $220,000. Joaquin Niemann earned $126,000 for his third place finish as well.

Placement Prize Money 1 $360,000 2 $220,000 3 $126,000 4 $100,000 5 $82,000 6 $66,600 7 $57,000 8 $49,000 9 $42,800 10 $38,200 11 $34,900 12 $32,500 13 $30,300 14 $28,900 15 $27,700 16 $26,500 17 $25,300 18 $24,100 19 $23,100 20 $22,300 21 $21,800 22 $21,200 23 $20,600 24 $20,000 25 $19,400 26 $18,800 27 $18,200 28 $17,600 29 $17,000 30 $16,400 31 $16,200 32 $15,600 33 $15,200 34 $14,800 35 $14,400 36 $14,000 37 $13,600 38 $13,200 39 $12,800 40 $12,400 41 $12,100 42 $11,700 43 $11,300 44 $10,900 45 $10,700 46 $10,600 47 $10,200 48 $9,800 49 $9,400 50 $9,000 51 $8,600 52 $8,200 53 $7,800 54 $7,600 55 $7,400 56 $7,200 57 $7,000 58 $6,800 59 $6,600 60 $6,400 61 $6,200 62 $6,000 63 $5,800 64 $5,600 65 $5,400

Ortiz said of his win (via LIV Golf):

“With the way the wind was, I had to hold on for the first five holes. After that it was more downwind, so this is how this course plays and you have to take advantage of it. The wind then kind of calmed down and I attacked the pins, and I made some good putts."

He also said he hopes this is the start of a "great year" for him and that the win here means a lot to him. Ortiz has plans of winning on LIV Golf and playing in the Majors this year as well.