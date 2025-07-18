"Internet fame isn't real life" - Paige Spiranac shares honest take on YouTube vs pro golf discourse amid the Grant Hovrat controversy

Paige Spiranac shared her views on the YouTube vs. pro golf debate amid the Grant Horvat controversy. As a professional golfer before switching her career to content creation, Spiranac has a fair share of ideas about both industries.

Ad

Recently, a controversy arose about Good Good Golf, where Horvat was a member, receiving a $45 million endorsement from private equity. ZireGolf made an Instagram post about the same, and Spiranac shared her thoughts on it.

Ad

Trending

In the comments section of the same post, a fan wrote:

“I mean how many low-subscriber YouTube golfers are out there? I’m literally coming across a new one every day. Making it sound like becoming Grant or Good Good would be easier when in reality gaining a following that huge is most likely harder than getting on tour. He has 1.4 mill subscribers.”

Ad

Paige Spiranac replied:

“Golf content creators make way less than people think. It’s now becoming an oversaturated market. I love my job and I’m so lucky I’ve been able to do this since I wasn’t good enough to play pro but I would tell kids to try and go the pro route if they can/want to while also creating content on the side.”

Ad

“Pro golf is king and it will always be that way. I will never have the attitude that I’m more valuable than tour players. Internet fame isn’t real life and I think some people lose that perspective,” she added.

Paige Spiranac comments( via ZireGolf's Instagram post)

Spiranac added that it was the main reason professional golfers were paid more. Also, she didn't demean the golf content creators or the value they added. However, she felt both sides couldn't have a comparison.

Ad

Spiranac retired from professional golf in 2016. Before that, she turned professional in the same year and played on the Cactus Tour. In 2016, she also appeared at the LPGA qualifying but failed to make it through. Following that, Spiranac switched to full-time content creation and endorsed brands.

When Paige Spiranac shared the reason behind her comfort with spandex clothes

Paige Spiranac was a gymnast before she switched to golf, so she was comfortable in stretchable, spandex clothes. However, as leggings and tank tops didn't adhere to golf norms, the golf community hugely criticised her.

Ad

She opened up about her clothing choices and shared how she was comfortable in leotards and couldn't afford an expensive golf wardrobe.

"When I switched to golf, I was comfortable being in leotards. I didn't have enough money to buy a 'golf appropriate' wardrobe. So, I'd wear leggings and tank tops from my closet. That's how I learned to play golf on public courses where there wasn't a strict dress code," she said in 2023 via Daily Star.

Spiranac ended by sharing that once she was showing her golf swing, she was more concerned about what people would think of her attire, which wasn't golf-appropriate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More