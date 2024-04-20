Invited Celebrity Classic players: Who all are playing in the PGA Tournament?

Boasting a stellar field of 118 players, this week's Invited Celebrity Classic started with its first round on Friday, April 19. The tournament features an amazing field, including 40 celebrities from the sports and entertainment industries and 78 professional golfers from the PGA Tour of Champions.
Former Atlanta Braves pitcher John Smoltz has been playing at the ongoing event alongside notable names from the Champions Tour, including John Daly and Vijay Singh.
The celebrity field included Mardy Fish, legendary LPGA Tour player Annika Sorenstam, and Justin Williams. Meanwhile, the professional field includes the likes of Thomas Bjorn, Jerry Kelly, David Toms and Arjun Atwal, among others.
It is important to note that Bret Baier was also part of the Invited Celebrity Classic but withdrew from the competition, making the celebrity field count 39.
The three-day tournament, with a purse of $2,200,000, is underway at the Las Carolina Country Club in Texas.
Here is the list of the professional players who are playing at the Invited Celebrity Classic:
- Thomas Bjørn
- Jerry Kelly
- Paul Broadhurst
- Y.E. Yang
- Clark Dennis
- Olin Browne
- John Senden
- Corey Pavin
- Jason Bohn
- Chris DiMarco
- Boo Weekley
- Vijay Singh
- David Toms
- Paul Stankowski
- Ken Tanigawa
- Doug Barron
- K.J. Choi
- Brett Quigley
- Alex Cejka
- Brian Gay
- Charlie Wi
- Gene Sauers
- Retief Goosen
- Dicky Pride
- Woody Austin
- Bob Estes
- Gibby Gilbert III
- Greg Chalmers
- Thongchai Jaidee
- Billy Andrade
- Marco Dawson
- Steve Flesch
- Scott Dunlap
- Mark Hensby
- David Branshaw
- Billy Mayfair
- Tom Pernice Jr.
- Richard Green
- Shane Bertsch
- Arjun Atwal
- Steve Allan
- Glen Day
- Wes Short, Jr.
- Justin Leonard
- Scott Parel
- Michael Jonzon
- John Huston
- Kenny Perry
- Robert Damron
- Michael Wright
- David McKenzie
- Stuart Appleby
- Paul Goydos
- Lee Janzen
- Michael Campbell
- Duffy Waldorf
- Rob Labritz
- David Frost
- Tim Petrovic
- Tim Herron
- Scott McCarron
- Matt Gogel
- Carlos Franco
- David Bransdon
- Fran Quinn
- Ken Duke
- Heath Slocum
- Steve Pate
- Jeff Maggert
- Mario Tiziani
- Rod Pampling
- Russ Cochran
- Jim Furyk
- Notah Begay III
- Jesper Parnevik
- Tim O'Neal
- Robert Gamez
- John Daly
Here is the list of the celebrities playing at the tournament:
- Mardy Fish
- Annika Sorenstam
- John Smoltz
- Josh Donaldson
- Justin Williams
- Taylor Twellman
- Tony Romo
- Derek Lowe
- Adam Thielen
- Mark Mulder
- Bud Norris
- Ray Allen
- Phil Nevin
- Joe Carter
- Blair O'Neal
- Jon Lester
- Dwight Freeney
- Tom Glavine
- Albert Pujols
- Marty Turco
- Kevin Millar
- Alfonso Ribeiro
- AJ Pierzynski
- Robbie Gould
- Evan Geiselman
- Tim Brown
- Mike Flaskey
- Emmitt Smith
- Ben Higgins
- Greg Maddux
- Wells Adams
- Clay Buchholz
- Pudge Rodriguez
- Roger Clemens
- Terry Francona
- Rex Burkhead
- Larry the Cable Guy
- Derek Holland
- DeMarcus Ware
Invited Celebrity Classic Round 2 suspended due to unpleasant weather
The first round of the Invited Celebrity Classic was successfully concluded on Friday, April 19, with Mardy Fish taking the lead in the celebrities field while Thomas Bjorn topped the leaderboard of the professionals.
The second round was supposed to start on Saturday (April 20) morning but was suspended due to inclement weather. As updated on the official social media handle of the tournament, the second round will commence on Sunday, April 21, with the exact tee times, indicating the tournament will probably have a Monday finish.
On Friday, Thomas Bjorn of Denmark showcased his skill with seven birdies, during a bogey-free 64 to take the lead in the game, closely followed by Jerry Kelly, Paul Broadhurst, Y.E. Yang, and Clark Dennis, trailing behind by just one stroke. With a round of 79, John Daly settled in the bottom of the professionals leaderboard.
Meanwhile, Mardy Fish took the lead on the celebrity's side, followed by Annika Sorenstan. John Smoltz settled in a tie for third place with Josh Donaldson, Justin Williams and Taylor Twellman.
The second round will resume at 8:10 a.m. ET on Sunday, April 21.