Invited Celebrity Classic players: Who all are playing in the PGA Tournament?

Boasting a stellar field of 118 players, this week's Invited Celebrity Classic started with its first round on Friday, April 19. The tournament features an amazing field, including 40 celebrities from the sports and entertainment industries and 78 professional golfers from the PGA Tour of Champions.

Former Atlanta Braves pitcher John Smoltz has been playing at the ongoing event alongside notable names from the Champions Tour, including John Daly and Vijay Singh.

The celebrity field included Mardy Fish, legendary LPGA Tour player Annika Sorenstam, and Justin Williams. Meanwhile, the professional field includes the likes of Thomas Bjorn, Jerry Kelly, David Toms and Arjun Atwal, among others.

It is important to note that Bret Baier was also part of the Invited Celebrity Classic but withdrew from the competition, making the celebrity field count 39.

Trending

The three-day tournament, with a purse of $2,200,000, is underway at the Las Carolina Country Club in Texas.

Here is the list of the professional players who are playing at the Invited Celebrity Classic:

Thomas Bjørn

Jerry Kelly

Paul Broadhurst

Y.E. Yang

Clark Dennis

Olin Browne

John Senden

Corey Pavin

Jason Bohn

Chris DiMarco

Boo Weekley

Vijay Singh

David Toms

Paul Stankowski

Ken Tanigawa

Doug Barron

K.J. Choi

Brett Quigley

Alex Cejka

Brian Gay

Charlie Wi

Gene Sauers

Retief Goosen

Dicky Pride

Woody Austin

Bob Estes

Gibby Gilbert III

Greg Chalmers

Thongchai Jaidee

Billy Andrade

Marco Dawson

Steve Flesch

Scott Dunlap

Mark Hensby

David Branshaw

Billy Mayfair

Tom Pernice Jr.

Richard Green

Shane Bertsch

Arjun Atwal

Steve Allan

Glen Day

Wes Short, Jr.

Justin Leonard

Scott Parel

Michael Jonzon

John Huston

Kenny Perry

Robert Damron

Michael Wright

David McKenzie

Stuart Appleby

Paul Goydos

Lee Janzen

Michael Campbell

Duffy Waldorf

Rob Labritz

David Frost

Tim Petrovic

Tim Herron

Scott McCarron

Matt Gogel

Carlos Franco

David Bransdon

Fran Quinn

Ken Duke

Heath Slocum

Steve Pate

Jeff Maggert

Mario Tiziani

Rod Pampling

Russ Cochran

Jim Furyk

Notah Begay III

Jesper Parnevik

Tim O'Neal

Robert Gamez

John Daly

Here is the list of the celebrities playing at the tournament:

Mardy Fish

Annika Sorenstam

John Smoltz

Josh Donaldson

Justin Williams

Taylor Twellman

Tony Romo

Derek Lowe

Adam Thielen

Mark Mulder

Bud Norris

Ray Allen

Phil Nevin

Joe Carter

Blair O'Neal

Jon Lester

Dwight Freeney

Tom Glavine

Albert Pujols

Marty Turco

Kevin Millar

Alfonso Ribeiro

AJ Pierzynski

Robbie Gould

Evan Geiselman

Tim Brown

Mike Flaskey

Emmitt Smith

Ben Higgins

Greg Maddux

Wells Adams

Clay Buchholz

Pudge Rodriguez

Roger Clemens

Terry Francona

Rex Burkhead

Larry the Cable Guy

Derek Holland

DeMarcus Ware

Invited Celebrity Classic Round 2 suspended due to unpleasant weather

The first round of the Invited Celebrity Classic was successfully concluded on Friday, April 19, with Mardy Fish taking the lead in the celebrities field while Thomas Bjorn topped the leaderboard of the professionals.

The second round was supposed to start on Saturday (April 20) morning but was suspended due to inclement weather. As updated on the official social media handle of the tournament, the second round will commence on Sunday, April 21, with the exact tee times, indicating the tournament will probably have a Monday finish.

Expand Tweet

On Friday, Thomas Bjorn of Denmark showcased his skill with seven birdies, during a bogey-free 64 to take the lead in the game, closely followed by Jerry Kelly, Paul Broadhurst, Y.E. Yang, and Clark Dennis, trailing behind by just one stroke. With a round of 79, John Daly settled in the bottom of the professionals leaderboard.

Meanwhile, Mardy Fish took the lead on the celebrity's side, followed by Annika Sorenstan. John Smoltz settled in a tie for third place with Josh Donaldson, Justin Williams and Taylor Twellman.

The second round will resume at 8:10 a.m. ET on Sunday, April 21.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback