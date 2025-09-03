Irish Open 2025 Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The Irish Open 2025 will commence on Thursday, September 4, at The K Club, Straffan, Co. Kildare, Ireland. Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry, and Tyrrell Hatton are some of the top names in action at this week's DP World Tour event.

Ad

The Irish Open 2025 is a 156-player field divided into 52 threesomes. The action at The K Club will begin on Thursday at 7:30 am local time with players starting from split tees. Dan Bradbury, Robert Moran, and Bernd Wiesberger lead things off on the first tee, while Shaun Norris, Niklas Nørgaard, and Daniel Brown go from the tenth simultaneously.

This week's highest-ranked player and last year's runner-up, Rory McIlroy, will begin the Irish Open from the tenth tee at 8:00 a.m. local time. The World No. 2 golfer is paired alongside Thriston Lawrence and Kristoffer Reitan for the first two days.

Ad

Trending

Irish Open 2025 Round 1 tee times explored

Rory McIlroy at the Irish Open 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Irish Open 2025, Round 1:

Ad

Hole 1

7:30: Dan Bradbury, Robert Moran, Bernd Wiesberger

7:40: Matteo Manassero, Jesper Svensson, Pablo Larrazábal

7:50: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Johannes Veerman, Joakim Lagergren

8:00: Brandon Wu, Paul O'Hara, Deon Germishuys

8:10: Alexander Knappe, Gavin Green, Robin Williams

8:20: Davis Bryant, David Micheluzzi, MJ Daffue

8:30: Jorge Campillo, Adrian Otaegui, Lucas Bjerregaard

8:40: Oliver Lindell, Aaron Cockerill, Maximilian Kieffer

8:50: Sean Crocker, Casey Jarvis, Jeff Winther

9:00: Angel Ayora, David Ravetto, Dylan Frittelli

9:10: Todd Clements, Yuto Katsuragawa, Julien Guerrier

9:20: Guido Migliozzi, Ryggs Johnston, Darius Van Driel

9:30: Thomas Aiken, Martin Laird, Julien Brun

12:30: Grant Forrest, Keita Nakajima, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

12:40: John Parry, Thomas Detry, Connor Syme

12:50: Laurie Canter, Tom McKibbin, Li Haotong

13:00: Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Marco Penge

13:10: Luke Donald, Erik Van Rooyen, Francesco Molinari

13:20: Richard Mansell, Thorbjørn Olesen, Daniel Hillier

13:30: Danny Willett, Max Kennedy, Patrick Reed

13:40: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jacob Skov Olesen, Conor Purcell

13:50: Andrea Pavan, Marcel Siem, Yannik Paul

14:00: Frederic Lacroix, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Matti Schmid

14:10: Francesco Laporta, Clément Sordet, Tom Vaillant

14:20: Marcus Armitage, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Nathan Kimsey

14:30: Niklas Lemke, Ugo Coussaud, Jayden Schaper

Ad

Hole 10

7:30: Shaun Norris, Niklas Nørgaard, Daniel Brown

7:40: Padraig Harrington, Jhonattan Vegas, Adrien Saddier

7:50: Shane Lowry, Brooks Koepka, Martin Couvra

8:00: Rory McIlroy, Thriston Lawrence, Kristoffer Reitan

8:10: Jordan Smith, Eugenio Chacarra, Ryan Gerard

8:20: Adrian Meronk, John Catlin, Ross Fisher

8:30: Calum Hill, Angel Hidalgo, Andy Sullivan

8:40: Nacho Elvira, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Alex Fitzpatrick

8:50: Mikael Lindberg, Richard Sterne, Richie Ramsay

9:00: Simon Forsström, Joost Luiten, Ewen Ferguson

9:10: John Doyle, Martin Trainer, Andreas Halvorsen

9:20: Dylan Naidoo, Sam Bairstow, Joel Girrbach

9:30: Joe Dean, Matthew Jordan, Jordan Gumberg

12:30: Tapio Pulkkanen, Matthew Baldwin, Benjamin Hebert

12:40: Mark Power, Kazuma Kobori, Ben Schmidt

12:50: Masahiro Kawamura, Alexander Levy, Jens Dantorp

13:00: Scott Jamieson, Ryan Brehm, Pierre Pineau

13:10: Elvis Smylie, Brandon Stone, Alejandro Del Rey

13:20: Björn Åkesson, Jannik De Bruyn, Troy Merritt

13:30: Matthias Schwab, Callum Shinkwin, Ivan Cantero

13:40: Marcel Schneider, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Jeong Weon Ko

13:50: Ricardo Gouveia, Jason Scrivener, Manuel Elvira

14:00: Shubhankar Sharma, Andrew Wilson, Darren Fichardt

14:10: Romain Langasque, Nicolas Colsaerts, Fabrizio Zanotti

14:20: Dale Whitnell, Jack Senior, Joel Moscatel

14:30: Alex Maguire, Hamish Brown, Zander Lombard

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More