Irish Open 2025 Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The Irish Open 2025 will commence on Thursday, September 4, at The K Club, Straffan, Co. Kildare, Ireland. Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry, and Tyrrell Hatton are some of the top names in action at this week's DP World Tour event.
The Irish Open 2025 is a 156-player field divided into 52 threesomes. The action at The K Club will begin on Thursday at 7:30 am local time with players starting from split tees. Dan Bradbury, Robert Moran, and Bernd Wiesberger lead things off on the first tee, while Shaun Norris, Niklas Nørgaard, and Daniel Brown go from the tenth simultaneously.
This week's highest-ranked player and last year's runner-up, Rory McIlroy, will begin the Irish Open from the tenth tee at 8:00 a.m. local time. The World No. 2 golfer is paired alongside Thriston Lawrence and Kristoffer Reitan for the first two days.
Irish Open 2025 Round 1 tee times explored
Here's a look at the tee time details for the Irish Open 2025, Round 1:
Hole 1
- 7:30: Dan Bradbury, Robert Moran, Bernd Wiesberger
- 7:40: Matteo Manassero, Jesper Svensson, Pablo Larrazábal
- 7:50: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Johannes Veerman, Joakim Lagergren
- 8:00: Brandon Wu, Paul O'Hara, Deon Germishuys
- 8:10: Alexander Knappe, Gavin Green, Robin Williams
- 8:20: Davis Bryant, David Micheluzzi, MJ Daffue
- 8:30: Jorge Campillo, Adrian Otaegui, Lucas Bjerregaard
- 8:40: Oliver Lindell, Aaron Cockerill, Maximilian Kieffer
- 8:50: Sean Crocker, Casey Jarvis, Jeff Winther
- 9:00: Angel Ayora, David Ravetto, Dylan Frittelli
- 9:10: Todd Clements, Yuto Katsuragawa, Julien Guerrier
- 9:20: Guido Migliozzi, Ryggs Johnston, Darius Van Driel
- 9:30: Thomas Aiken, Martin Laird, Julien Brun
- 12:30: Grant Forrest, Keita Nakajima, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- 12:40: John Parry, Thomas Detry, Connor Syme
- 12:50: Laurie Canter, Tom McKibbin, Li Haotong
- 13:00: Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Marco Penge
- 13:10: Luke Donald, Erik Van Rooyen, Francesco Molinari
- 13:20: Richard Mansell, Thorbjørn Olesen, Daniel Hillier
- 13:30: Danny Willett, Max Kennedy, Patrick Reed
- 13:40: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jacob Skov Olesen, Conor Purcell
- 13:50: Andrea Pavan, Marcel Siem, Yannik Paul
- 14:00: Frederic Lacroix, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Matti Schmid
- 14:10: Francesco Laporta, Clément Sordet, Tom Vaillant
- 14:20: Marcus Armitage, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Nathan Kimsey
- 14:30: Niklas Lemke, Ugo Coussaud, Jayden Schaper
Hole 10
- 7:30: Shaun Norris, Niklas Nørgaard, Daniel Brown
- 7:40: Padraig Harrington, Jhonattan Vegas, Adrien Saddier
- 7:50: Shane Lowry, Brooks Koepka, Martin Couvra
- 8:00: Rory McIlroy, Thriston Lawrence, Kristoffer Reitan
- 8:10: Jordan Smith, Eugenio Chacarra, Ryan Gerard
- 8:20: Adrian Meronk, John Catlin, Ross Fisher
- 8:30: Calum Hill, Angel Hidalgo, Andy Sullivan
- 8:40: Nacho Elvira, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 8:50: Mikael Lindberg, Richard Sterne, Richie Ramsay
- 9:00: Simon Forsström, Joost Luiten, Ewen Ferguson
- 9:10: John Doyle, Martin Trainer, Andreas Halvorsen
- 9:20: Dylan Naidoo, Sam Bairstow, Joel Girrbach
- 9:30: Joe Dean, Matthew Jordan, Jordan Gumberg
- 12:30: Tapio Pulkkanen, Matthew Baldwin, Benjamin Hebert
- 12:40: Mark Power, Kazuma Kobori, Ben Schmidt
- 12:50: Masahiro Kawamura, Alexander Levy, Jens Dantorp
- 13:00: Scott Jamieson, Ryan Brehm, Pierre Pineau
- 13:10: Elvis Smylie, Brandon Stone, Alejandro Del Rey
- 13:20: Björn Åkesson, Jannik De Bruyn, Troy Merritt
- 13:30: Matthias Schwab, Callum Shinkwin, Ivan Cantero
- 13:40: Marcel Schneider, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Jeong Weon Ko
- 13:50: Ricardo Gouveia, Jason Scrivener, Manuel Elvira
- 14:00: Shubhankar Sharma, Andrew Wilson, Darren Fichardt
- 14:10: Romain Langasque, Nicolas Colsaerts, Fabrizio Zanotti
- 14:20: Dale Whitnell, Jack Senior, Joel Moscatel
- 14:30: Alex Maguire, Hamish Brown, Zander Lombard