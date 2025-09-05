Irish Open 2025 Round 2 tee times and pairings explored

On Thursday, September 4, Nacho Elvira, Romain Langasque, and Thorbjorn Olesen shot 6-under 66 at the Irish Open to take the joint first-round lead. The trio had a single-stroke lead before play was suspended for the day.
The second round of the Irish Open 2025 will resume on Friday, September 5, at 7:30 am local time. The play from the Hole 1 will begin with the threesome featuring Tapio Pulkkanen, Matthew Baldwin, and Benjamin Hebert. Simultaneously, Grant Forrest, Keita Nakajima, and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen will be the first group to start from the tenth hole.
Rory McIlroy, Thriston Lawrence, and Kristoffer Reitan will start the second round of the Irish Open at 1 pm local time. The Northern Irishman is five strokes off the lead after the first round and will be hoping to go into a comfortable position ahead of the weekend.
Irish Open 2025, Round 2 tee time details explored
Here's a look at the tee time details for the Irish Open 2025, Round 2 (All times local):
Hole 1
- 7:30 am: Tapio Pulkkänen, Matthew Baldwin, Benjamin Hebert
- 7:40 am: Mark Power, Kazuma Kobori, Ben Schmidt
- 7:50 am: Masahiro Kawamura, Alexander Levy, Jens Dantorp
- 8:00 am: Scott Jamieson, Ryan Brehm, Pierre Pineau
- 8:10 am: Elvis Smylie, Brandon Stone, Alejandro Del Rey
- 8:20 am: Björn Åkesson, Jannik De Bruyn, Troy Merritt
- 8:30 am: Matthias Schwab, Callum Shinkwin, Ivan Cantero
- 8:40 am: Marcel Schneider, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Jeong Weon Ko
- 8:50 am: Ricardo Gouveia, Jason Scrivener, Manuel Elvira
- 9:00 am: Shubhankar Sharma, Andrew Wilson, Darren Fichardt
- 9:10 am: Romain Langasque, Nicolas Colsaerts, Fabrizio Zanotti
- 9:20 am: Dale Whitnell, Jack Senior, Joel Moscatel
- 9:30 am: Alex Maguire, Hamish Brown, Zander Lombard
- 12:30 pm: Shaun Norris, Niklas Norgaard, Daniel Brown
- 12:40 pm: Padraig Harrington, Jhonattan Vegas, Adrien Saddier
- 12:50 pm: Shane Lowry, Brooks Koepka, Martin Couvra
- 1:00 pm: Rory McIlroy, Thriston Lawrence, Kristoffer Reitan
- 1:10 pm: Jordan Smith, Eugenio Chacarra, Ryan Gerard
- 1:20 pm: Adrian Meronk, John Catlin, Ross Fisher
- 1:30 pm: Calum Hill, Angel Hidalgo, Andy Sullivan
- 1:40 pm: Nacho Elvira, Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 1:50 pm: Mikael Lindberg, Richard Sterne, Richie Ramsay
- 2:00 pm: Simon Forsström, Joost Luiten, Ewen Ferguson
- 2:10 pm: John Doyle, Martin Trainer, Andreas Halvorsen
- 2:20 pm: Dylan Naidoo, Sam Bairstow, Joel Girrbach
- 2:30 pm: Joe Dean, Matthew Jordan, Jordan Gumberg
Hole 10
- 7:30 am: Grant Forrest, Keita Nakajima, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- 7:40 am: John Parry, Thomas Detry, Connor Syme
- 7:50 am: Laurie Canter, Tom McKibbin, Haotong Li
- 8:00 am: Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Marco Penge
- 8:10 am: Luke Donald, Erik van Rooyen, Francesco Molinari
- 8:20 am: Richard Mansell, Thorbjørn Olesen, Daniel Hillier
- 8:30 am: Danny Willett, Max Kennedy, Patrick Reed
- 8:40 am: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jacob Skov Olesen, Conor Purcell
- 8:50 am: Andrea Pavan, Marcel Siem, Yannik Paul
- 9:00 am: Frederic Lacroix, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Matti Schmid
- 9:10 am: Francesco Laporta, Clément Sordet, Tom Vaillant
- 9:20 am: Marcus Armitage, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Nathan Kimsey
- 9:30 am: Niklas Lemke, Ugo Coussaud, Jayden Schaper
- 12:30 pm: Dan Bradbury, Robert Moran, Bernd Wiesberger
- 12:40 pm: Matteo Manassero, Jesper Svensson, Pablo Larrazábal
- 12:50 pm: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Johannes Veerman, Joakim Lagergren
- 1:00 pm: Brandon Wu, Paul O’Hara, Deon Germishuys
- 1:10 pm: Alexander Knappe, Gavin Green, Robin Williams
- 1:20 pm: Davis Bryant, David Micheluzzi, MJ Daffue
- 1:30 pm: Jorge Campillo, Adrian Otaegui, Lucas Bjerregaard
- 1:40 pm: Oliver Lindell, Aaron Cockerill, Maximilian Kieffer
- 1:50 pm: Sean Crocker, Casey Jarvis, Jeff Winther
- 2:00 pm: Angel Ayora, David Ravetto, Dylan Frittelli
- 2:10 pm: Todd Clements, Yuto Katsuragawa, Julien Guerrier
- 2:20 pm: Guido Migliozzi, Ryggs Johnston, Darius van Driel
- 2:30 pm: Thomas Aiken, Martin Laird, Julien Brun