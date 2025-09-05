Irish Open 2025 Round 2 tee times and pairings explored

On Thursday, September 4, Nacho Elvira, Romain Langasque, and Thorbjorn Olesen shot 6-under 66 at the Irish Open to take the joint first-round lead. The trio had a single-stroke lead before play was suspended for the day.

The second round of the Irish Open 2025 will resume on Friday, September 5, at 7:30 am local time. The play from the Hole 1 will begin with the threesome featuring Tapio Pulkkanen, Matthew Baldwin, and Benjamin Hebert. Simultaneously, Grant Forrest, Keita Nakajima, and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen will be the first group to start from the tenth hole.

Rory McIlroy, Thriston Lawrence, and Kristoffer Reitan will start the second round of the Irish Open at 1 pm local time. The Northern Irishman is five strokes off the lead after the first round and will be hoping to go into a comfortable position ahead of the weekend.

Irish Open 2025, Round 2 tee time details explored

Thorbjorn Olesen takes the lead at the Irish Open 2025

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Irish Open 2025, Round 2 (All times local):

Hole 1

7:30 am: Tapio Pulkkänen, Matthew Baldwin, Benjamin Hebert

Tapio Pulkkänen, Matthew Baldwin, Benjamin Hebert 7:40 am: Mark Power, Kazuma Kobori, Ben Schmidt

Mark Power, Kazuma Kobori, Ben Schmidt 7:50 am: Masahiro Kawamura, Alexander Levy, Jens Dantorp

Masahiro Kawamura, Alexander Levy, Jens Dantorp 8:00 am: Scott Jamieson, Ryan Brehm, Pierre Pineau

Scott Jamieson, Ryan Brehm, Pierre Pineau 8:10 am: Elvis Smylie, Brandon Stone, Alejandro Del Rey

Elvis Smylie, Brandon Stone, Alejandro Del Rey 8:20 am: Björn Åkesson, Jannik De Bruyn, Troy Merritt

Björn Åkesson, Jannik De Bruyn, Troy Merritt 8:30 am: Matthias Schwab, Callum Shinkwin, Ivan Cantero

Matthias Schwab, Callum Shinkwin, Ivan Cantero 8:40 am: Marcel Schneider, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Jeong Weon Ko

Marcel Schneider, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Jeong Weon Ko 8:50 am: Ricardo Gouveia, Jason Scrivener, Manuel Elvira

Ricardo Gouveia, Jason Scrivener, Manuel Elvira 9:00 am: Shubhankar Sharma, Andrew Wilson, Darren Fichardt

Shubhankar Sharma, Andrew Wilson, Darren Fichardt 9:10 am: Romain Langasque, Nicolas Colsaerts, Fabrizio Zanotti

Romain Langasque, Nicolas Colsaerts, Fabrizio Zanotti 9:20 am: Dale Whitnell, Jack Senior, Joel Moscatel

Dale Whitnell, Jack Senior, Joel Moscatel 9:30 am: Alex Maguire, Hamish Brown, Zander Lombard

Alex Maguire, Hamish Brown, Zander Lombard 12:30 pm: Shaun Norris, Niklas Norgaard, Daniel Brown

Shaun Norris, Niklas Norgaard, Daniel Brown 12:40 pm: Padraig Harrington, Jhonattan Vegas, Adrien Saddier

Padraig Harrington, Jhonattan Vegas, Adrien Saddier 12:50 pm: Shane Lowry, Brooks Koepka, Martin Couvra

Shane Lowry, Brooks Koepka, Martin Couvra 1:00 pm: Rory McIlroy, Thriston Lawrence, Kristoffer Reitan

Rory McIlroy, Thriston Lawrence, Kristoffer Reitan 1:10 pm: Jordan Smith, Eugenio Chacarra, Ryan Gerard

Jordan Smith, Eugenio Chacarra, Ryan Gerard 1:20 pm: Adrian Meronk, John Catlin, Ross Fisher

Adrian Meronk, John Catlin, Ross Fisher 1:30 pm: Calum Hill, Angel Hidalgo, Andy Sullivan

Calum Hill, Angel Hidalgo, Andy Sullivan 1:40 pm: Nacho Elvira, Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Alex Fitzpatrick

Nacho Elvira, Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Alex Fitzpatrick 1:50 pm: Mikael Lindberg, Richard Sterne, Richie Ramsay

Mikael Lindberg, Richard Sterne, Richie Ramsay 2:00 pm: Simon Forsström, Joost Luiten, Ewen Ferguson

Simon Forsström, Joost Luiten, Ewen Ferguson 2:10 pm: John Doyle, Martin Trainer, Andreas Halvorsen

John Doyle, Martin Trainer, Andreas Halvorsen 2:20 pm: Dylan Naidoo, Sam Bairstow, Joel Girrbach

Dylan Naidoo, Sam Bairstow, Joel Girrbach 2:30 pm: Joe Dean, Matthew Jordan, Jordan Gumberg

Hole 10

7:30 am: Grant Forrest, Keita Nakajima, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Grant Forrest, Keita Nakajima, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 7:40 am: John Parry, Thomas Detry, Connor Syme

John Parry, Thomas Detry, Connor Syme 7:50 am: Laurie Canter, Tom McKibbin, Haotong Li

Laurie Canter, Tom McKibbin, Haotong Li 8:00 am: Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Marco Penge

Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Marco Penge 8:10 am: Luke Donald, Erik van Rooyen, Francesco Molinari

Luke Donald, Erik van Rooyen, Francesco Molinari 8:20 am: Richard Mansell, Thorbjørn Olesen, Daniel Hillier

Richard Mansell, Thorbjørn Olesen, Daniel Hillier 8:30 am: Danny Willett, Max Kennedy, Patrick Reed

Danny Willett, Max Kennedy, Patrick Reed 8:40 am: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jacob Skov Olesen, Conor Purcell

Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jacob Skov Olesen, Conor Purcell 8:50 am: Andrea Pavan, Marcel Siem, Yannik Paul

Andrea Pavan, Marcel Siem, Yannik Paul 9:00 am: Frederic Lacroix, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Matti Schmid

Frederic Lacroix, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Matti Schmid 9:10 am: Francesco Laporta, Clément Sordet, Tom Vaillant

Francesco Laporta, Clément Sordet, Tom Vaillant 9:20 am: Marcus Armitage, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Nathan Kimsey

Marcus Armitage, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Nathan Kimsey 9:30 am: Niklas Lemke, Ugo Coussaud, Jayden Schaper

Niklas Lemke, Ugo Coussaud, Jayden Schaper 12:30 pm: Dan Bradbury, Robert Moran, Bernd Wiesberger

Dan Bradbury, Robert Moran, Bernd Wiesberger 12:40 pm: Matteo Manassero, Jesper Svensson, Pablo Larrazábal

Matteo Manassero, Jesper Svensson, Pablo Larrazábal 12:50 pm: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Johannes Veerman, Joakim Lagergren

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Johannes Veerman, Joakim Lagergren 1:00 pm: Brandon Wu, Paul O’Hara, Deon Germishuys

Brandon Wu, Paul O’Hara, Deon Germishuys 1:10 pm: Alexander Knappe, Gavin Green, Robin Williams

Alexander Knappe, Gavin Green, Robin Williams 1:20 pm: Davis Bryant, David Micheluzzi, MJ Daffue

Davis Bryant, David Micheluzzi, MJ Daffue 1:30 pm: Jorge Campillo, Adrian Otaegui, Lucas Bjerregaard

Jorge Campillo, Adrian Otaegui, Lucas Bjerregaard 1:40 pm: Oliver Lindell, Aaron Cockerill, Maximilian Kieffer

Oliver Lindell, Aaron Cockerill, Maximilian Kieffer 1:50 pm: Sean Crocker, Casey Jarvis, Jeff Winther

Sean Crocker, Casey Jarvis, Jeff Winther 2:00 pm: Angel Ayora, David Ravetto, Dylan Frittelli

Angel Ayora, David Ravetto, Dylan Frittelli 2:10 pm: Todd Clements, Yuto Katsuragawa, Julien Guerrier

Todd Clements, Yuto Katsuragawa, Julien Guerrier 2:20 pm: Guido Migliozzi, Ryggs Johnston, Darius van Driel

Guido Migliozzi, Ryggs Johnston, Darius van Driel 2:30 pm: Thomas Aiken, Martin Laird, Julien Brun

