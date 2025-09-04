Irish Open 2025 weather forecast: Will rain affect play at The K club?

The 2025 Amgen Irish Open will start with its first round on Thursday, September 4, at The K Club golf course. Current World No. 2 Rory McIlroy headlines the event this week. However, there is a chance of the weather interrupting the game.

The Irish Open will witness mixed weather. There is a slight chance of a breeze in its opening round. Per the weather report of the European Tour, there will be partly sunny and partly cloudy conditions in the morning with temperatures around 11°C.

After that, there is a slight chance of isolated showers with around a 50 percent chance of precipitation around 4 p.m. local time. The temperature in the afternoon will be around 16°C.

For the second round of the Irish Open, scheduled for Friday, September 5, there is a 40% chance of precipitation. In the morning, it will be mostly bright sunlight with scattered showers in the afternoon.

Saturday morning could be partly cloudy, but there will be sunny and breezy conditions in the afternoon. However, there is a good chance of rainfall on Sunday.

2025 Irish Open Round 1 Tee Times

The 2025 Irish Open will start with its opening round on Thursday at 7:30 a.m. local time. Players will begin on the first and tenth holes in groups of three.

Here are the tee times of the 2025 Irish Open Round 1 (all local time):

1st tee

7.30am: Dan Bradbury, Robert Moran, Bernd Wiesberger

7.40am: Matteo Manassero, Jesper Svensson, Pablo Larrazabal

7.50am: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Johannes Veerman, Joakim Lagergren

8am: Brandon Wu, Paul O'Hara, Deon Germishuys

8.10am: Alexander Knappe, Gavin Green, Robin Williams

8.20am: Davis Bryant, David Micheluzzi, MJ Daffue

8.30am: Jorge Campillo, Adrian Otaegui, Lucas Bjerregaard

8.40am: Oliver Lindell, Aaron Cockerill, Maximilian Kieffer

8.50am: Sean Crocker, Casey Jarvis, Jeff Winther

9am: Angel Ayora, David Revetto, Dylan Frittelli

9.10am: Todd Clements, Yuto Katsuragawa, Julien Guerrier

9.20am: Guido Migliozzi, Ryggs Johnston, Darius Van Driel

9.30am: Thomas Aiken, Martin Laird, Julien Brun

12.30pm: Grant Forrest, Keita Nakajima, Rasmus Neergard-Petersen

12.40pm: John Parry, Thomas Detry, Connor Syme

12.50pm: Laurie Canter, Tom McKibbin, Haotong Li

1pm: Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Marco Penge

1.10pm: Luke Donald, Erik Van Rooyen, Francesco Molinari

1.20pm: Richard Mansell, Thorbjorn Olesen, Daniel Hillier

1.30pm: Danny Willett, Max Kennedy, Patrick Reed

1.40pm: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jacob Skov Olesen, Conor Purcell

1.50pm: Andrea Pavan, Marcel Siem, Yannik Paul

2pm: Frederic Lacroix, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Matti Schmid

2.10pm: Francesco Laporta, Clement Sordet, Tom Vaillant

2.20pm: Marcus Armitage, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Nathan Kimsey

2.30pm: Niklas Lemke, Ugo Coussaud, Jayden Schaper

10th tee

7.30am: Shaun Norris, Niklas Norgaard, Daniel Brown

7.40am: Padraig Harrington, Jhonattan Vegas, Adrien Saddier

7.50am: Shane Lowry, Brooks Koepka, Martin Couvra

8am: Rory McIlroy, Thriston Lawrence, Kristoffer Reitan

8.10am: Jordan Smith, Eugenio Chacarra, Ryan Gerard

8.20am: Adrian Meronk, John Catlin, Ross Fisher

8.30am: Calum Hill, Angel Hidalgo, Andy Sullivan

8.40am: Nacho Elvira, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Alex Fitzpatrick

8.50am: Mikael Lindberg, Richard Sterne, Richie Ramsay

9am: Simon Forsstrom, Joost Luiten, Ewen Ferguson

9.10am: John Doyle, Martin Trainer, Andreas Halvorsen

9.20am: Dylan Naidoo, Sam Bairstow, Joel Girrbach

9.30am: Joe Dean, Matthew Jordan, Jordan Gumberg

12.30pm: Tapio Pulkkanen, Matthew Baldwin, Benjamin Hebert Hebert

12.40pm: Mark Power, Kazuma Kobori, Ben Schmidt

12.50pm: Masahiro Kawamura, Alexander Levy, Jens Dantorp

1pm: Scott Jamieson, Ryan Brehm, Pierre Pineau

1.10pm: Elvis Smylie, Brandon Stone, Alejandro Del Rey

1.20pm: Bjorn Akesson, Jannik De Bruyn, Troy Merritt

1.30pm: Matthias Schwab, Callum Shinkwin, Ivan Cantero

1.40pm: Marcel Schneider, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Jeong weon Ko

1.50pm: Ricardo Gouveia, Jason Scrivener, Manuel Elvira

2pm: Shubhankar Sharma, Andrew Wilson, Darren Fichardt

2.10pm: Romain Langasque, Nicolas Colsaerts, Fabrizio Zanotti

2.20pm: Dale Whitnell, Jack Senior, Joel Moscatel

2.30pm: Alex Maguire, Hamish Brown, Zander Lombard

