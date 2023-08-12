“Irrelevant…they'll become a spare part”: 2x major champion furious with European LIV Golfers wanting to play in Ryder Cup

Tony Jacklin is known for his illustrious career, especially at the Ryder Cup. Considered to be one of the greatest British golfers of his time, he captained the Ryder Cup four times, winning twice and tying once.

Jacklin might be retired now, but that did not stop him from expressing some brutal opinions about LIV Golfers wanting to play in the Ryder Cup. The two-time major champion finds no need for LIV Golf players to be a part of the upcoming European team.

Expressing his opinion he said (via Twitter handle NUCLRGolf):

"You learn very quickly that as you get older that you become irrelevant. I am irrelevant. I've got my memories and respect from most people but you are just a memory. That's what they'll become. After their LIV contract is over they'll become a spare part.”

Jacklin was critical of the golfers that chose to leave the DP World Tour and go to LIV Golf. He said that they did not realise the implications of their actions, but they now have to deal with the consequences.

“They shouldn't have anything to do with it. I don't think they realised the significance of what they did when they signed their lives away. There's consequences to live with. They were convinced that this was the right thing to do and maybe they didn't see the full picture."

Tony Jacklin says no place should be given on the Ryder Cup team to LIV Golfers who left for 'obscene amounts of money'

Tony Jacklin was particularly unhappy with the way that LIV Golf players left, saying that they joined the new tour for an obscene amount of money.

"They signed for obscene amounts to secure their future and it's not that complicated… No they shouldn't be in the Ryder Cup… “they've signed up for something else and some newcomers will take their place."

LIV Golf players might not be a part of the European team this year. US Captain Luke Donald finds LIV Golfer Brooks Koepka in an automatic qualification spot after winning the PGA Championship.

The rules for the Cup are also very much in question, especially for the next Cup after the new LIV Golf x PGA Tour merger was announced a few months ago.