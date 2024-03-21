Is $3,000,000,000 worth golf equipment maker Callaway up for sale? All you need to know

Callaway Golf has denied claims that the company is up for sale amid recent reports that suggest otherwise.

Callaway Golf is one of the world's top three golf equipment manufacturing companies, closely competing with Titleist and TaylorMade. A recent report by The Chosun Daily claimed that the California-based company, boasting a valuation of around $3 billion, is up for sale.

The outlet also claimed that a South Korean strategic investor is interested in acquiring the company, while also stating that the company's major shareholders are in the process of selling their stakes.

However, the Topgolf Callaway Brands Corporation (legal name Callaway Golf) have now claimed they were unaware of any such rumors. They commented via email (via Golf Week):

“While it is our long-standing practice not to respond to market rumors and speculation, in light of today’s unusual market activity, coupled with a recent media report originating in Korea regarding discussions of a potential sale of the Company or its golf equipment business, we confirm that we are not aware of any such discussions.

"We do not intend to comment further on this topic, and we assume no obligation to make any further announcement or disclosure should circumstances change."

Reportedly, the shareholders are interested in transforming the company into a technologically enhanced entertainment firm and will only sell Callaway Golf. Despite being founded in 2020, its sports entertainment company generated revenue of $1.76 billion in 2023.

A brief look at the history of Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf is one of the renowned golf manufacturing companies in the world. Founded in 1982, the company has undergone numerous changes to become a global brand.

It is known for manufacturing golf equipment, including clubs, balls, bags, caps, and gloves. The company also produces clothes through its subsidiary called "Callaway Apparel."

Callaway Golf was founded by Ely Reeves Callaway Jr., former president of Burlington Industries. Although it is popularly known as Callaway, its legal name is Topgolf Callaway Brand Corp.

Over the years, the company has cemented its position in the golf industry and sells products in over 70 countries across the world. They also oversaw a significant merger with Topgolf in March 2021.

Callaway golf equipment is used by some top-ranked golfers in the world, including 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm. Additionally, Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns, and Chris Kirk also play with Callaway Golf equipment.

Over the years, celebrities such as Justin Timberlake and NBA star Steph Curry have appeared in the company's commercials. Golf legends Arnold Palmer and Annika Sorenstam have also been part of its advertisements. Other golfers who play with Callaway golf equipment include Min Woo Lee, Danny Willett, Francesco Molinari, and Akshay Bhatia.