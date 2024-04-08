Is Akshay Bhatia the youngest golfer with 2 wins on the PGA Tour? Record explored

On Sunday, April 7, Akshay Bhatia claimed the Valero Texas Open after defeating Denny McCarthy in the playoff. This was his second win on the PGA Tour after he won the Barracuda Championship last year. This win put him among the youngest golfers to win two titles on the PGA Tour.

At the age of 22 years and two months, Bhatia claimed the Valero Texas Open, making him the fifth-youngest golfer to win two times on the PGA Tour. Tom Kim holds the record for the youngest player to win two titles. He won the Shriners Children's Open 2022 when he was just 20 years and eight months old. Last year, he successfully defended his title at the TPC Summerlin to become the youngest to defend his title.

Bhatia had a four-stroke lead ahead of the final day at the TPC San Antonio and carded 5-under 67 to aggregate at 20-over after 72 holes. McCarthy fired a 63 with the help of eight birdies on the back nine to aggregate at 20-under and force a playoff. In the playoffs, McCarthy double-bogeyed the hole while the 22-year-old golfer picked up a birdie to seal the win.

When will Akshay Bhatia play next?

The win at the Valero Texas Open has also earned Akshay Bhatia an invitation to the Masters Tournament in 2024. The first Major of the season will take place from Thursday, April 11 to Sunday, April 14 at the Augusta National.

The two-time PGA Tour winner will be playing at Augusta for the second time, but it will be his debut at the Masters. A few years ago, he played at the iconic course with the help of one of the members.

"I remember how amazing that place is," he said in his winner's press conference."But to realize that I'm playing in the Masters next week, it's absolutely crazy. It was on my mind all week, but I tried to stick to my game plan. And I have bigger goals than just playing the Masters, I have more goals that I want to achieve and this kind of helps me for that."

Although the TPC San Antonio was his first top-10 of the season, Bhatia has had some good results in 2024. In 10 appearances so far, he has missed four cuts, including three back-to-back. However, he has had top-25 finishes in all the events he has made cuts at.

His only appearance at a Major was the US Open 2021, where he tied for 57th. It will be interesting to see how he does on his debut at Augusta.