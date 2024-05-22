Is there any basis for Rory McIlroy-Balionis dating rumors? Analyzing the interview that has got the golfing world talking

Rory McIlroy and wife Erica Stoll are separating. The Northern Irishman filed for divorce last week after seven years of marriage. Just days after the reported divorce filing, rumors have emerged linking McIlroy to golf reporter Amanda Balionis.

It is pertinent to note that McIlroy and Stoll’s divorce filing hasn’t materialized. However, the golfer’s wife abandoned her married name last week. This has fanned the McIlroy-Balionis dating rumors even more. However, there is no comment or evidence confirming their relationship yet.

The speculations began floating when the 38-year-old reporter interviewed Rory McIlroy after his Wells Fargo Championship win in Quail Hollow. According to fans on social media, the journalist was allegedly ‘flirting’ with the 35-year-old golfer throughout the interview.

During the interaction held on Mother's Day, Balionis asked if McIlroy was wearing pink as a tribute to his mother, Rosie. However, she didn’t mention his wife and the mother of his three-year-old daughter, Poppy. Less than 24 hours after the laughter-filled interview, news of McIlroy and Stoll’s divorce broke out.

It is pertinent to note that this isn’t the first interaction between long-term CBS Golf reporter Balionis and Rory McIlroy. Earlier in 2020, the PGA Tour star was featured in a short video supporting Balionis’ non-profit aimed at advocating for rescue dogs, Puppies & Golf. However, there were no speculations on their relationship until last week.

Is Amanda Balionis married?

Amanda Balionis is married to Bryn Renner, a college football coach. The 34-year-old also handles the role of a tech company account manager.

It is noteworthy that Balionis has worked as a college football and NFL reporter for CBS since 2017. The journalist got engaged to the former University of North Carolina quarterback in 2021. The duo got married in 2022.

However, in February 2024, several online reports pointed out that Balionis was no longer wearing her wedding ring. Later in March 2024, the television personality removed all references to her former married surname on her social media.

She switched her X username back from Balionis Renner to her maiden name of Balionis. But neither the reporter nor the former football coach has filed for divorce.

Meanwhile, it is also noteworthy that neither Rory McIlroy nor Erica Stoll have commented publicly on their split. The Irish golfer’s communications team confirmed the divorce filing in an official statement on May 14.

The four-time Major winner has since hired Thomas Sasser, who represented Tiger Woods in his 2010 divorce case, as his attorney.