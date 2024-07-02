Is Bernhard Langer retiring from pro golf? All you need to know

Bernhard Langer spoke about his retirement in a recent interview ahead of last week's US Senior Open. The German golfer suffered an injury earlier this year in February and underwent surgery for his Achilles. He returned to compete at the PGA Tour Champions event three months later.

Langer's most recent appearance was at the 2024 US Senior Open, where he struggled and finished in a tie for 42nd place. Langer spoke about his retirement from golf ahead of the Senior Major, which was concluded on Monday, July 1.

The German golfer said (via Golf Week):

"I'm 66, and a lot of people say, why don't you retire? I guess I could, but I love the game of golf and I love to compete, and I'm still good enough to compete and be up there where I think I can win tournaments."

"When that changes, when I feel like I'm going to finish in the bottom third of the field every week I compete, then it's probably time to quit. Hopefully I will know when that is," he added.

His statement hinted that he would continue to compete on PGA Tour Champions. However, this week's BMW International Open will be the legendary golfer's final European Tour event. Langer announced this would be his final DP World Tour event last year.

He also released a statement expressing how important the tournament is to him. Although Langer primarily competes on the PGA Tour Champions, he enjoys playing on his home tour.

Speaking of his final appearance on the European Tour, Langer said in 2023 (via Golf Australia):

"I'm really looking forward to the 35th BMW International Open, which has a special significance for me. I took part in the first event in 1989 and only missed it twice before the 25th anniversary."

"Even though I've been competing on the PGA Tour Champions in the U.S for years, I can't think of a more atmospheric tournament to say goodbye to the DP World Tour than the BMW International Open," he added.

A look into Bernhard Langer's career

Bernhard Langer is one of the most successful golfers in the world. He has enjoyed an illustrious career playing on the European Tour.

The German golfer started playing professionally in 1972 and had successful outings at PGA and European Tour events. In his decorated career, Langer has won over 100 tournaments, including 42 on the European Tour.

He holds the record for the second most wins on the European Tour in the history of the game. However, he only achieved three victories on the PGA Tour. Nonetheless, he has been highly successful on the PGA Tour Champions, where he has won 46 events, the highest of all time. He has also won eight events on the European Senior Tour, tying for the seventh-highest of all time.

In addition to his immense success in regular tournaments, Bernhard Langer has also excelled in Majors. He triumphed in two Majors in his career, both at the Masters, winning in 1985 and again in 1993.

The golf legend was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2001/2002. He was awarded the European Tour Golfer of the Year in 1985 and 1993. Moreover, he has earned the PGA Tour Champions Player of the Year title nine times in his career. In 2018, he received the Payne Stewart Award.

