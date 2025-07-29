"Is he Big Game Brooks Koepka still?" – Analyst questions 5x major champ’s form amid 2025 majors struggles

Brooks Koepka has had a less than ideal year as far as Major championships are concerned. In a recent episode of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner, the two golf analysts centered in on the golfer's year.

While Ryan Lavner stated that the LIV Golf star has five Major championship under his belt, Rex Hoggard questioned if Brooks Koepka is still the machine that fires under par rounds consistently and places in the top of the leaderboard.

Here's what Hoggard had to say about Koepka's latest track record at Major championships (via YouTube 28:08 - 28:30):

"You said it. Is he big game Brooks still? Is he? Would you consider him to be that guy who just cast such a long shadow over the major championships that said that he only had to beat I forget the quote. Was it five guys at a major or maybe 10? Oh, 25. The same guy who seemed to do so many things earlier in his career at the majors that only Tiger Woods was capable of doing."

Hoggard also pointed out that Brooks Koepka has publicly stated that he would rather win a Major championship than any other regular tournament. The analyst claimed that the version of the golfer that said that statement no longer exists today. In hopes that he finds his fire to perform again, Hoggard gave the father of one a grade of D for his performance in Major championships this year.

However, Ryan Lavner had a worse grade in mind for Brooks Koepka. Despite being tempated to issue an F for the world class golfer, he did not do so solely because of the 2025 US Open.

The Golf Channel Podcast co-host said (via YouTube 29:20 - 30:18):

I"I'm going actually just slightly worse. This is actually, spoiler alert, a very rough section in the grades for me. I'm going D minus for Brooks. The only reason it wasn't an F because of the US Open where he finished T12, but that was a serious fade job over those last three rounds...He's not been great on Liv this season. He's not doing anything statistically through the bag particularly well. And I I do wonder though, Rex, is there a little bit of embarrassment that's showing?"

The podcasters also mentioned that Brooks Koepka's latest performance at the 2025 LIV Golf UK was not up to standards. Having finished in near last place, the former PGA Tour golfer was spotted staying at the range practicing until everyone else left to tune his skills.

Brooks Koepka's 2025 Major championship performances

Brooks Koepka struggled this year in Major championships. The 2-time US Open winner played all four events this year but only flourished in one of them.

The 2025 US Open saw him tie for 12th place. However, the finish is not what fans are talking about. The tournament was the only Major championship that Koepka made the cut in.

He did not make the cut at the Masters Tournament, the Open Championship, or the PGA Championship which he has won three times in his career.

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More