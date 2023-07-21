Is Brian Harman related to Butch Harmon? Relationship between the two explored

The 151st Open Championship, which is being held at the historic Royal Liverpool, is a hotbed of emerging talents. Following the first round on Thursday, July 20, amateur golfer Christo Lamprecht took the lead. However, American golfer Brian Harman leapfrogged Lamprecht in the second round to take the lead after carding four consecutive birdies on the front nine holes.

Harman, who has two PGA Tour victories to his name, competed in the event last year at St. Andrews Links and finished sixth. He's hoping to turn that into a triumph this week.

As the American continues to make the headlines, fans wonder if he is related to Tiger Woods' instructor and former PGA Tour player Butch Harmon, considering they share almost the same last name. They are, nevertheless, unrelated.

Butch Harmon and Brian Harman are prominent names in the golf industry, however, they are not connected. The only thing they have in common is that they are both PGA Tour golfers.

Who is Brian Harman?

Brian Harman (Image via Getty)

Brian Harman was born in Savannah, Georgia, on January 19, 1987. He was born and raised in Georgia and graduated from the University of Georgia. He was a three-time 2nd Team All-American while playing golf in college.

Harman also won the NCAA Preview in 2005 and the Isleworth Invitational in 2006. He received the highest Grade Point Average three times during his outstanding collegiate career.

He won the US Open (Junior) in 2003 and the Players Amateur in 2005 during his junior career. In 2007, he also received the Porter Cup title and went pro two years later in 2009.

During his early professional career, Brian Harman largely played on the EGolf Professional Tour, where he finished in the top 10, 11 times.

Harman previously participated on the Nationwide Tour before being invited to the PGA Tour. In his professional career, he has won four events, two on the PGA Tour and one on the EGolf Professional Tour. He has also participated in all four majors but has yet to win one.

Who is Butch Harmon?

Butch Harmon and Rickie Fowler (Image via Getty)

Butch Harmon was born in New Rochelle, New York, on August 28, 1943. He is the son of former Masters champion and renowned golfer Eugene Claude Harmon Sr.

Hormon began golfing at a young age, following in his father's footsteps. He attended the University of Houston and spent three years in the United States Army. From 1970 to 1971, he competed on the PGA Tour, winning the Broome County Open in 1971.

Butch Harmon is primarily renowned for his work as a coach. He coached Tiger Woods from 1993 to 2004, and then Phil Mickelson from 2007 to 2015.

He has also worked with a number of elite golfers over his career, including Fred Couples, Justin Leonard, Stewart Cink, Ernie Els, Rickie Fowler, and Nick Watney.

Harmon has three more siblings who are also golfers. His two brothers, Craig and Bill, were named to Golf Digest's top 50 instructors.