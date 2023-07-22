Is Brian Harman’s caddie Scott Tway related to major winner Bob Tway? Exploring the relationship between the two

Brian Harman is currently leading the 2023 Open Championship with just one round left to go. While the pressure of performing at such a high level is quite a lot, Harman's caddie Scott Tway is there to help him. Behind every great golfer, there is an equally great caddie, and Scott Tway is certainly living up to that expectation.

Brian Harman's caddie Scott Tway has golf in his blood as he himself played golf on scholarship at Georgia Southern. He is also related to Bob Tway, who has won eight times on the tour and also won a major. Bob Tway won the 1986 PGA Championship, holing a bunker shot on the 18th hole to deny Greg Norman a win.

On the bag for Bob Tway was his brother Scott Tway and the two share a strong bond. He has also caddied for Scott Verplank and Chris Kirk, and started caddying for Harman in 2013.

Brian Harman and Scott Tway's golfer-caddie journey

While Tway started caddying for Brian Harman in 2013, he missed out on the golfer's very first win at the John Deere Classic in 2014 due to illness. However, when Harman won the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship, Tway was right there to witness the victory.

Harman and Tway have been together on course for almost a decade, and now Tway has come to understand Harman well to help him in difficult situations. Harman has often said that Tway balances him out on the course and helps him make decisions.

Speaking about it, Brian Harman said via Yahoo Sports:

“He’s got a really calming effect. I tend to run kind of hot and kind of cold, and he’s sort of leveled me out. So that’s really good, and he’s been here a long time and seen it a bunch of different ways, and I just think we do good work together."

Even Brian's mother, Nancy Harman thinks that the golfer and caddie have one of the best bonds, with both of them helping each other when they are out on course.

“They are like magic together. I’m not sure what the chemistry is. Scott is very quiet and laid back, except when someone isn’t standing still while Brian is taking a shot. He’s very protective of Brian. They’re great friends and work well together," Nancy said.