Is Carson Young related to Cameron Young? Exploring the relationship between the two

Carson Young played 35 events on the PGA Tour in the 2022-23 season. He missed the cut in 17 starts and has withdrawn from one event. He has recorded eight top-25 finishes, which includes two top-10 finishes.

There is a common misconception that Carson Young is the brother of Cameron Young, another PGA Tour pro. Although both golfers share the same surname and profession, they do not have any blood relations.

Born on November 12, 1994, in Anderson, South Carolina, Carson Young is an American golfer who turned pro in 2017. Before turning pro, he played for the Men’s Golf team at Clemson University.

In 2017, Carson earned his graduation degree in marketing. He was part of the All-ACC team in 2016 and 2017. In 2016, he won the ACC Championship with the Tigers.

Carson Young has won two tournaments in his professional career. He won the Jacksonville Championship in 2020 and The Panama Championship in 2022.

Carson started playing golf at the age of seven. A local pro named Harvey Brock was a major influence behind his decision to take up golf as his profession.

Carson's best finish on the PGA Tour came at the Puerto Rico Open in 2023. He finished tied for third on the leaderboard of the tournament. He has accumulated a wealth of $1,707,716 playing on the leading American golf tour.

Meanwhile, Cameron Young is an American golfer born on May 7, 1997, in Scarborough, New York. He has played his collegiate-level golf at Wake Forest University.

Cameron decided to switch from amateur golfer to professional golfer in 2019. After finishing 19th on the Korn Ferry Tour, he earned his PGA Tour card for the 2021–22 season.

Playing on the leading American golf tour, Cameron Young has made 52 starts so far. He has missed the cut in 13 events.

Cameron has finished inside the top 10 on the leaderboard 12 times. He has also recorded six runner-up finishes so far in his career.

When did Carson Young and Cameron Young last play on the PGA Tour?

Carson Young was last seen playing in the 2023 RSM Classic at the Sea Island Golf Club. He shot 68-70-70-68 in four rounds and finished on the T79 spot on the leaderboard. He earned a paycheck of $16,968 in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Cameron Young is currently in the Albany Golf Club. He is playing in the ongoing 2023 Hero World Challenge. After the end of the first round, he is sitting on T11 rank on the leaderboard.

However, before Tiger Woods hosted the tournament in The Bahamas, he was seen playing at the 2023 RSM Classic. He finished on the T38 rank in the leaderboard and shot 66-68-68-68 in four rounds. He was rewarded with a paycheck of $35,700.