Is Charley Hull playing at the 2025 Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba?

Charley Hull is one of the most prominent golfers in the world. Not only is she the 15th-ranked golfer in the entire world, but she's also a top social media presence with a ton of followers. Her weekly playing status is important for fans who want to watch her, especially because golfers typically don't play every single week.

This week, at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Hull is playing. Her status has not been in doubt, as she's posted pictures and videos from Mexico to her Instagram story this week. A quick check of the leaderboard for the event shows that she's in the field.

At the time of writing, the LPGA Tour golfer had already completed three holes. She was one over par and tied for 33rd, but she was playing. Unless she withdraws due to injury or personal reasons, she'll be in the field at least through Friday when the cut is made.

Hull currently trails Bianca Pagdanganan (through six holes) and Minami Katsu (through three), who are tied atop the leaderboard at two under par.

Charley Hull reveals scheduling quirks in Mexico

Charley Hull is one of 35 golfers in the field this week at the Mayakoba tournament who are also in the field for next week's Major championship, the US Women's Open. Typically, this is something Hull tries to avoid.

Charley Hull tries to schedule things in a particular way (Image via Imagn)

The golfer said via Golfweek:

"I'm quite weird. I just look when I can fly out for two weeks and come home for two weeks, because I get homesick. I plan my whole schedule around going out for two and coming back for two."

That said, she believes this week's event can be good for her to get into good form and thus ignore the scheduling quirk she usually avoids:

"I think it's very tight as there is not much room for error, but it's very scoreable, if you know what I mean. It's just kind of like fairway then bush," she said. "But I think it will be a very good scoreable week and a good week to get your confidence up for the U.S. Open. You've got to be quite smart with lines off the tee and like clubs and stuff."

The English golfer is still in search of her first win, so Charley Hull is willing to take on a heightened workload to give herself the best shot at winning the Major next week.

