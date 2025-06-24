Is Charley Hull playing at the Dow Championship 2025?

After decent results at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Charley Hull has opted out of the Dow Championship 2025. The next event of the season will tee off on Thursday, June 26, at Midland Country Club in Midland, Michigan.

Hull was last seen in action at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 2025, where she carded 78-69-73-73 over four days to finish T12. This was her second straight top-10 finish in a major.

Besides Charley Hull, the Dow Championship 2025 will also mark the absence of Nelly Korda. However, names like Lydia Ko, Ruoning Yin, Lexi Thompson, and Jeeno Thitikul are among the top players competing at Midland.

Here are the top-rated players in action this week:

Trending

Haeran Ryu

Lydia Ko

Jeeno Thitikul

Ayaka Furue

Lauren Coughlin

Sei Young Kim

Chanettee Wannasaen

Patty Tavatanakit

Jin Hee Im

Jennifer Kupcho

Megan Khang

Rose Zhang

Danielle Kang

Ruoning Yin

Narin An

Nasa Hataoka

Auston Kim

Jaravee Boonchant

Jennifer Chang

Somi Lee

Leona Maguire

Lexi Thompson

Gigi Stoll

Andrea Lee

Charley Hull's season performance explored

Charley Hull has had an underwhelming season so far, with just one top-10 finish in eight starts on the LPGA Tour. She started the season decently, and a T4 finish at the HSBC Women's World Championship helped her break into the top 10. However, things have gone downhill since, and she has now slipped to 19th.

For the uninitiated, this is Hull's worst ranking in over two years. The 29-year-old English star has won just twice on the LPGA Tour in her career, with her last win coming in 2022. However, she did win on the Ladies European Tour last year at the Aramco Team Series, Riyadh.

Here's a look at Charley Hull's performance in the 2025 season so far:

Founders Cup pres. by U.S. Virgin Islands (Bradenton Country Club) - T19, -8 (68-72-66-70)

T19, -8 (68-72-66-70) HSBC Women's World Championship (Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course) - T4, -7 (69-70-68-74)

T4, -7 (69-70-68-74) Ford Championship pres. by Wild Horse Pass (Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass) - T11, -17 (63-69-68-71)

T11, -17 (63-69-68-71) The Chevron Championship (The Club at Carlton Woods) - Missed Cut, +4 (75-73)

Missed Cut, +4 (75-73) Black Desert Championship (Black Desert Resort Golf Course) - T40, -8 (70-70-70-70)

T40, -8 (70-70-70-70) MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba (El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba) - T32, +1 (72-75-70-72)

T32, +1 (72-75-70-72) U.S. Women's Open pres. by Ally (Erin Hills) - T12, -1 (72-73-71-71)

T12, -1 (72-73-71-71) KPMG Women's PGA Championship (Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco) - T12, +5 (78-69-73-73)

