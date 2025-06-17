Is Charley Hull playing the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025?

After skipping the Meijer LPGA Classic 2025, Charley Hull will return to action with the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025. The next major of the season will take place from Thursday, June 19 to Sunday, June 22 at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco, Frisco, Texas.

Hull was last seen in action at the U.S. Women's Open 2025 earlier this month, where she tied for 12th. Speaking of the season, she hasn’t found her rhythm yet and has posted just one top-10 finish.

Besides Charley Hull, the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025 will feature a star-studded field. This week's field will mark the return of Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, and Ruoning Yin. Lexi Thompson, Hannah Green, Lilia Vu, and Jin Young Ko are other top names competing at the third major of the season.

Here are the top-rated players in action this week:

Amy Yang

Ruoning Yin

Nelly Korda

Hannah Green

Brooke M. Henderson

Mao Saigo

Lilia Vu

Jennifer Kupcho

Maja Stark

Yuka Saso

Minjee Lee

Celine Boutier

Jin Young Ko

Grace Kim

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Rose Zhang

Leona Maguire

Linn Grant

Alexa Pano

Megan Khang

Chanettee Wannasaen

Haeran Ryu

Hyo Joo Kim

Angel Yin

Bailey Tardy

Linnea Strom

Jeeno Thitikul

Lauren Coughlin

Moriya Jutanugarn

Jasmine Suwannapura

Rio Takeda

Yealimi Noh

Madelene Sagstrom

Ingrid Lindblad

Chisato Iwai

Lexi Thompson

Charley Hull

Carlota Ciganda

Jin Hee Im

Stephanie Kyriacou

Nasa Hataoka

Andrea Lee

Hye-Jin Choi

Youmin Hwang

Lindy Duncan

Suji Kim

Gaby Lopez

Shinsil Bang

Gabriela Ruffels

Mi Hyang Lee

Yui Kawamoto

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Shiho Kuwaki

Danielle Kang

How has Charley Hull performed at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in the past?

Charley Hull has made ten starts at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship so far and has made six cuts. She has posted two top tens, including her career-best of T6 in 2018. She also tied for seventh a couple of years later, but since then has been below par at the event.

Since 2020, Hull has missed two cuts in four starts and hasn't finished inside the top 15 in the other two seasons. Speaking of the season, Hull missed the cut at the Chevron Championship but tied for 12th at the U.S. Women's Open.

Here's a look at Charley Hull's record at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship over the years:

2015 – T26

– T26 2016 – 16

– 16 2017 – CUT

– CUT 2018 – T6

– T6 2019 – CUT

– CUT 2020 – T7

– T7 2021 – T21

– T21 2022 – CUT

– CUT 2023 – CUT

– CUT 2024 – T16

