Is Charley Hull playing the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025?

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jun 17, 2025 06:35 GMT
Charley Hull (Image Source: Getty)

After skipping the Meijer LPGA Classic 2025, Charley Hull will return to action with the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025. The next major of the season will take place from Thursday, June 19 to Sunday, June 22 at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco, Frisco, Texas.

Hull was last seen in action at the U.S. Women's Open 2025 earlier this month, where she tied for 12th. Speaking of the season, she hasn’t found her rhythm yet and has posted just one top-10 finish.

Besides Charley Hull, the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025 will feature a star-studded field. This week's field will mark the return of Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, and Ruoning Yin. Lexi Thompson, Hannah Green, Lilia Vu, and Jin Young Ko are other top names competing at the third major of the season.

Here are the top-rated players in action this week:

  • Amy Yang
  • Ruoning Yin
  • Nelly Korda
  • Hannah Green
  • Brooke M. Henderson
  • Mao Saigo
  • Lilia Vu
  • Jennifer Kupcho
  • Maja Stark
  • Yuka Saso
  • Minjee Lee
  • Celine Boutier
  • Jin Young Ko
  • Grace Kim
  • Pajaree Anannarukarn
  • Rose Zhang
  • Leona Maguire
  • Linn Grant
  • Alexa Pano
  • Megan Khang
  • Chanettee Wannasaen
  • Haeran Ryu
  • Hyo Joo Kim
  • Angel Yin
  • Bailey Tardy
  • Linnea Strom
  • Jeeno Thitikul
  • Lauren Coughlin
  • Moriya Jutanugarn
  • Jasmine Suwannapura
  • Rio Takeda
  • Yealimi Noh
  • Madelene Sagstrom
  • Ingrid Lindblad
  • Chisato Iwai
  • Lexi Thompson
  • Charley Hull
  • Carlota Ciganda
  • Jin Hee Im
  • Stephanie Kyriacou
  • Nasa Hataoka
  • Andrea Lee
  • Hye-Jin Choi
  • Youmin Hwang
  • Lindy Duncan
  • Suji Kim
  • Gaby Lopez
  • Shinsil Bang
  • Gabriela Ruffels
  • Mi Hyang Lee
  • Yui Kawamoto
  • Nanna Koerstz Madsen
  • Shiho Kuwaki
  • Danielle Kang

How has Charley Hull performed at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in the past?

Charley Hull has made ten starts at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship so far and has made six cuts. She has posted two top tens, including her career-best of T6 in 2018. She also tied for seventh a couple of years later, but since then has been below par at the event.

Since 2020, Hull has missed two cuts in four starts and hasn't finished inside the top 15 in the other two seasons. Speaking of the season, Hull missed the cut at the Chevron Championship but tied for 12th at the U.S. Women's Open.

Here's a look at Charley Hull's record at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship over the years:

  • 2015 – T26
  • 2016 – 16
  • 2017 – CUT
  • 2018 – T6
  • 2019 – CUT
  • 2020 – T7
  • 2021 – T21
  • 2022 – CUT
  • 2023 – CUT
  • 2024 – T16
