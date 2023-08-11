Is there a cut at the 2023 St. Jude FedEx Championship?

The 2023 St. Jude FedEx Championship is being held between Thursday to Sunday at the TPC Southwinds, Memphis. The field features 70 of the top players who made the cut on the FedEx Cup rankings after the 2023 PGA Tour season.

This year, the tournament will see a reduced field of 70, which is smaller than the field of 125 from the previous years. The reduced field also means that for the first time ever there will be no 36-hole cut at this year's St. Jude FedEx Championship. The remainder of the format will stay the same, with four rounds of 72-holes taking place.

The post-season Playoffs have a reduced field for the 2022-23 season to increase competitiveness and prize money. After the St. Jude Championship, the top 50 players will move on to the BMW Championship. From there, the top 30 will see the final tournament of the FedEx Playoffs, the Tour Championship.

The St. Jude FedEx Championship will award 2000 points to the winner, 1200 to second place, 760 to third place, and so on- quadrupling the points that players receive during the PGA season.

The first round of the St. Jude FedEx Championship saw a delayed start due to rough weather. Jordan Spieth took the lead after the first round of the Championship, sinking an eagle on the 16th hole.

Tom Kim, Emiliano Grillo, and Collin Morikawa are amongst those sitting at the top of the leaderboard after round 1.

Full field for the 2023 St. Jude FedEx Championship

Following is the full field of 70 golfers at the St. Jude FedEx Championship:

1 - Jon Rahm

2 - Scottie Scheffler

3 - Rory McIlroy

4 - Max Homa

5 - FedEx St. Jude Clark

6 - Brian Harman

7 - Viktor Hovland

8 - Keegan Bradley

9 - Rickie Fowler

10 - Tony Finau

11 - Jason Day

12 - Nick Taylor

13 - Patrick Cantlay

14 - Tom Kim

15 - Sepp Straka

16 - Xander Schauffele

17 - Tyrrell Hatton

18 - Si Woo Kim

19 - Sam Burns

20 - Russell Henley

21 - Emiliano Grillo

22 - Collin Morikawa

23 - Kurt Kitayama

24 - Adam Schenk

25 - Taylor Moore

26 - Tommy Fleetwood

27 - Denny McCarthy

28 - Chris Kirk

29 - Seamus Power

30 - Corey Conners

31 - Jordan Spieth

32 - Sungjae Im

33 - Justin Rose

34 - Sahith Theegala

35 - Lee Hodges

36 - Matt Fitzpatrick

37 - Byeong Hun An

38 - Adam Svensson

39 - Brendon Todd

40 - Eric Cole

41 - Andrew Putnam

42 - Harris English

43 - Patrick Rodgers

44 - Adam Hadwin

45 - J.T. Poston

46 - Tom Hoge

47 - Mackenzie Hughes

48 - Cameron Young

49 - Lucas Glover

50 - Nick Hardy

51 - Alex Smalley

52 - Thomas Detry

53 - Taylor Montgomery

54 - Davis Riley

55 - Brandon Wu

56 - Hayden Buckley

57 - Hideki Matsuyama

58 - Keith Mitchell

59 - Mark Hubbard

60 - Matt Kuchar

61 - Stephan Jaeger

62 - Cam Davis

63 - Sam Ryder

64 - Sam Stevens

65 - Aaron Rai

66 - Beau Hossler

67 - Matt NeSmith

68 - Vincent Norrman

69 - J.J. Spaun

70 - Ben Griffin