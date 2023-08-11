Is there a cut at the 2023 St. Jude FedEx Championship?

The 2023 St. Jude FedEx Championship is being held between Thursday to Sunday at the TPC Southwinds, Memphis. The field features 70 of the top players who made the cut on the FedEx Cup rankings after the 2023 PGA Tour season.
This year, the tournament will see a reduced field of 70, which is smaller than the field of 125 from the previous years. The reduced field also means that for the first time ever there will be no 36-hole cut at this year's St. Jude FedEx Championship. The remainder of the format will stay the same, with four rounds of 72-holes taking place.
The post-season Playoffs have a reduced field for the 2022-23 season to increase competitiveness and prize money. After the St. Jude Championship, the top 50 players will move on to the BMW Championship. From there, the top 30 will see the final tournament of the FedEx Playoffs, the Tour Championship.
The St. Jude FedEx Championship will award 2000 points to the winner, 1200 to second place, 760 to third place, and so on- quadrupling the points that players receive during the PGA season.
The first round of the St. Jude FedEx Championship saw a delayed start due to rough weather. Jordan Spieth took the lead after the first round of the Championship, sinking an eagle on the 16th hole.
Tom Kim, Emiliano Grillo, and Collin Morikawa are amongst those sitting at the top of the leaderboard after round 1.
Full field for the 2023 St. Jude FedEx Championship
Following is the full field of 70 golfers at the St. Jude FedEx Championship:
- 1 - Jon Rahm
- 2 - Scottie Scheffler
- 3 - Rory McIlroy
- 4 - Max Homa
- 5 - FedEx St. Jude Clark
- 6 - Brian Harman
- 7 - Viktor Hovland
- 8 - Keegan Bradley
- 9 - Rickie Fowler
- 10 - Tony Finau
- 11 - Jason Day
- 12 - Nick Taylor
- 13 - Patrick Cantlay
- 14 - Tom Kim
- 15 - Sepp Straka
- 16 - Xander Schauffele
- 17 - Tyrrell Hatton
- 18 - Si Woo Kim
- 19 - Sam Burns
- 20 - Russell Henley
- 21 - Emiliano Grillo
- 22 - Collin Morikawa
- 23 - Kurt Kitayama
- 24 - Adam Schenk
- 25 - Taylor Moore
- 26 - Tommy Fleetwood
- 27 - Denny McCarthy
- 28 - Chris Kirk
- 29 - Seamus Power
- 30 - Corey Conners
- 31 - Jordan Spieth
- 32 - Sungjae Im
- 33 - Justin Rose
- 34 - Sahith Theegala
- 35 - Lee Hodges
- 36 - Matt Fitzpatrick
- 37 - Byeong Hun An
- 38 - Adam Svensson
- 39 - Brendon Todd
- 40 - Eric Cole
- 41 - Andrew Putnam
- 42 - Harris English
- 43 - Patrick Rodgers
- 44 - Adam Hadwin
- 45 - J.T. Poston
- 46 - Tom Hoge
- 47 - Mackenzie Hughes
- 48 - Cameron Young
- 49 - Lucas Glover
- 50 - Nick Hardy
- 51 - Alex Smalley
- 52 - Thomas Detry
- 53 - Taylor Montgomery
- 54 - Davis Riley
- 55 - Brandon Wu
- 56 - Hayden Buckley
- 57 - Hideki Matsuyama
- 58 - Keith Mitchell
- 59 - Mark Hubbard
- 60 - Matt Kuchar
- 61 - Stephan Jaeger
- 62 - Cam Davis
- 63 - Sam Ryder
- 64 - Sam Stevens
- 65 - Aaron Rai
- 66 - Beau Hossler
- 67 - Matt NeSmith
- 68 - Vincent Norrman
- 69 - J.J. Spaun
- 70 - Ben Griffin