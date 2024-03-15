Is there a cut at The Players Championship 2024? Possible cut line explored

The 50th edition of The Players Championship kicked off on Thursday, March 14, 2024, featuring a 144-player field all competing for a chance to advance to the weekend rounds at the Players Stadium Course.

Only the top 65 and ties will play in the upcoming third round at the TPC Sawgrass. However, the tournament will determine its cut line following the conclusion of the second round, which is anticipated to wrap up today, March 15.

Taking into account the last five editions of the tournament, the projected cut line for the 2024 Players Championship is estimated to be -2. Data Golf's analysis suggests there is a 37.4% probability of the cut line being -2. Additionally, there is a 36.6% likelihood of the cut line being -1 and a 12.2% chance that it could be set at -3.

Meanwhile, it is important to note that both in 2023 and 2022, the cutline for The Players Championship was +3. Nevertheless, if the cut line were to settle at -2 this year, numerous skilled golfers such as Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman, Rickie Fowler, and Lucas Glover, among others, could potentially find themselves unable to continue their play in the tournament.

A look into the performances of golfers during the first round at the Players Championship

The opening round of The Players Championship began on an upbeat note with standout performances from players like Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Wyndham Clark. McIlroy, with an impressive tally of ten birdies, one bogey, and one double bogey, wrapped up the round with a score of 65.

In the meantime, Schauffele delivered a bogey-free round, notching seven birdies to finish with a score of 65. Clark, on the other hand, tallied eight birdies and one bogey to also close at 65. By the tournament's end, these three players were in a three-way tie for the lead.

Furthermore, Nick Taylor and Matt Fitzpatrick were hot on the heels of the leading trio, trailing by just one stroke on the leaderboard. Meanwhile, defending champion Scottie Scheffler secured the third spot with six birdies and one bogey, finishing the round with a five-under-par.

The opening round at TPC Sawgrass was halted due to fading light, leaving a total of nine players, among them Ben Martin, David Skinns, Sami Valimaki, and others, unable to finish their round. They, however, concluded their first round today (March 15).